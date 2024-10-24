A Ghanaian paedologist explained that when children lie, it can be a sign of intelligence and brain development.

She emphasized that while lying shouldn't be encouraged, it indicates that a child's cognitive abilities are advancing.

However, she advised parents to manage such behaviour to prevent it from becoming habitual.

A Ghanaian paedologist said it is a good thing for children to tell lies since it shows that they are developing well and getting more intelligent.

The lady said parents and guardians should be happy when a child tells a lie because it shows how well their brains develop.

A Ghanaian paedologist says it is a good thing for children to tell lies. Photo credit: @xghana_ (X) & FRANCK FIFE (Getty Images)

Source: UGC

In a video on X shared by @xghana_, the paedologist said even though it is not right to encourage lies when children are untruthful, it is an indication that their brains are working.

“When a child tells a lie, it’s a sign of intelligence. You should be happy when your child at four years old tells a lie.”

“It is part of development. The brain, as we have as they are growing, is developing. The fact that the child can be able to see blue and tries to convince you that it is red tells you how the brain is working. It is telling you the way the child has been able to switch the truth into a lie. This tells you that the brain is actually gaining intelligence and developing. We are not saying you should encourage lies,” she added.

She indicated that while a child telling a lie is a good developmental sign, it must be handled so it does not become a habit.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians amazed by paedologist’s assertion

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video shared by @xghana_. Read them below:

@Climax84 said:

“You de3 be there then the child go grow with the lie”

@collinsvhibes wrote:

“This is why men are supposed to raise a child”

@DisDev01 said:

“Then a know book ooo. As a be kiddie a lie one of ma uncles way he clap for me herhhh 😂😂”

@bacellone1 wrote:

“That is why I fear my 12 year old cousin. The boy is 💯 lier. Fully intelligent. And 200000 percent stubborn”

@iamBizey said:

“In sin we were all conceived…its not intelligence biaaa”

@felixamoako029 wrote:

“@randyray_LFC den na ube intelligent paaa oo 😂😂😂”

@XJoeMusic said:

“Yeah thats what Nana addo father did to him…”

Source: YEN.com.gh