The Goaso Traditional Council issued a rule that no one in the town should celebrate the 2025 Valentine's Day

The traditional executioners patrolled the township to ensure that the rule was strictly adhered to by the people in the area

Netizens who watched videos of the traditional executioners moving about shared their thoughts on them

The traditional executioners in the Goaso area were spotted going around to ensure that the ban on the celebration of Valentine’s Day is adhered to by everyone who lives there.

The executioners who are called ‘abrafuor’ in the Twi language were walking around town to enforce the directive.

In a video on X, the traditional executioners were seen wearing black clothes underneath dried leaves which looked like either banana or plantain.

Others were also wearing black batakari with black trousers while the rest wore black shirts paired with black trousers.

The traditional executioners were all holding sticks and canes which could be used to punish anyone who was spotted going against the directive given.

Netizens react to Goaso no valentine enforcement

Netizens react to Goaso no valentine enforcement

@theakuawilson said:

“We need this on Legon campus 😂😂😂.”

@niiwadey wrote:

“I prefer they extend the same towards galamsey that would work.”

@NuffSinner said:

“Dem fit do this buh dem no fit stop galamsey. Mmmoa.”

@aliadamu100k wrote:

“I prefer not comment.”

@DEPROFUG said:

“I prefer not to talk.”

@Totomants3 wrote:

“Ghana for you... We never dey learn😭.”

Goaso Traditional Council bans 2025 Valentine’s celebration

The people in Goaso in the Ahafo Region were banned from celebrating the 2025 Valentine’s Day.

The decision follows the demise of the Paramount Chief of the area, Nana Kwasi Bosompra, who passed away in 2024.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, the chiefs explained that the community needed some quiet to mourn the passing of their beloved chief, therefore no public celebration of Valentine's Day will be countenanced.

"The traditional council has placed a ban on Valentine's Day and its related activities. If you want to celebrate Valentine's Day, celebrate it in your room. Nobody should hold any party at any hotel in this town," the chiefs warned.

They asked that those in the community rather wear black or red attires to signify that they are mourning their beloved chief.

