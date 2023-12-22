Humuwatu Bawa, a student at Bolga Girls Senior High School, achieved a perfect score in the 2023 WASSCE with all A's

A Ghanaian girl who sat for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has recorded a perfect score.

Humuwatu Bawa attended the Upper East region's Bolga Girls Senior High School.

She was a General Arts student, and her electives were Economics, Elective Maths, History and Geography. She earned all A's in the elective subjects.

She also recorded all A's in her core subjects: English, Maths, Science and Social Studies.

Two Siblings Who Performed Well In WASSCE Need Financial Help To Further Education

Meanwhile, Simon Kweitsu Tetteh and Edmund Kofi Tetteh, brilliant brothers who excelled in separate years of WASSCE, face financial constraints hindering their educational pursuits.

Despite Simon's outstanding performance in 2021 ( four As, three Bs and one C) and Edmund's remarkable 2023 results (eight As), their dreams are at risk due to limited funds.

Their hardworking parents, a mechanic and a seamstress, earnestly seek assistance to overcome these financial challenges and ensure the brothers continue their education.

Bicycle Repairer's Son With Eight As Can't Further His Education Due to Unavailability Of Funds

In a related development, Daniel Rouamba, facing financial challenges, scored 8As in the 2023 WASSCE despite losing his mother in class 5.

Tuition-free support and a Tullow Oil scholarship enabled him to attend Adisadel College, but new financial constraints threatened his education.

If the old boy of Adisadel College does not get any financial help, he cannot further his education.

Source: YEN.com.gh