A young Ghanaian girl has allegedly been robbed at the Kumasi Adum PZ, one of the biggest mobile phone dealership markets in Ghana

According to the caption of a video making round on social media, the young lady was robbed of her iPhone while she was grappling for an NPP T-shirt

Her sad ordeal attracted mixed reactions from a section of Ghanaians on social media who chanced on the video

A trending video of a young Ghanaian girl crying over losing her mobile phone has sparked reactions on social media.

The young lady was allegedly said to have been robbed of her iPhone 11 after she went scuffling to receive a New Patriotic Party (NPP) t-shirt during a campaign event.

A Ghanaian lady allegedly loses her iPhone at Kumasi Adum PZ while attempting to get an NPP T-shirt. Photo credit: @adepammpayinsem/TikTok.

In a video making rounds on social media, the young Ghanaian lady is captured weeping over the loss while the traders at Adum PZ attempted to console her.

"I'm not from here. I came from Manso and they stole my iPhone. The phone is not even mine. What am I going to tell the owner?" she said.

Netizens console the Ghanaian girl amid teases

The video of the Ghanaian girl sharing her sad ordeal sparked reactions from netizens.

While some attempted to console and sympathise with her, others also saw an opportunity to tease her over the loss of the iPhone.

Young man scammed at Adum PZ

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Ghanaian man became the victim of a mobile phone swap scam at the Kumasi Adum PZ.

The young man reportedly went to the Adum PZ market for the first time to swap his old mobile phone for a new one.

However, he unfortunately found himself in the hands of some unscrupulous persons who scammed him swapping a piece of floor tile in exchange for his mobile phone.

