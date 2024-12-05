A video of a Nigerian lady who recently visited Ghana sharing her experience has surfaced on social media

In the viral TikTok video, she lamented the country's cost of living, stressing that Ghana was very expensive

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section of the post

A Nigerian visitor to Ghana has communicated how surprised she has been by the high cost of living in the country.

In a TikTok video, the young lady detailed her experience and highlighted the price of everyday items and services.

The visitor compared the cost of living in Ghana to that of Nigeria, noting significant differences.

She expressed concern over the cost of transportation, accommodation, and other basic needs, which she found to be considerably higher than what she was accustomed to.

She cried out over how expensive ride hailing services are in Accra compared to Nigeria and concluded that Ghana was too expensive.

Nigerian lady praises Ghana's hospitality

On the other hand, the young lady was delighted over how hospitable Ghanaians were. She noted that Ghanaians were very friendly.

She also praised the country, stressing its good tourist attractions. One attractive aspect she noted about Ghana was its stable electricity.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Nigerian lady's comment

Netizens who saw the video of the Nigerian lady sharing her experience of living in Ghana, expressed mixed reactions in the comment section. While some were impressed about Ghana's good side, others were disappointed about the country's bad side.

@Oluwatomisin wrote"

"Nigeria is not the standard. We are all learning from the whites so before any complain just check how those we are learning from pronounce it. Soup is soup n stew is stew just learn it."

@Š.U.G Hightention wrote:

"Sia, how can your currency be same as Ghana?"

@myzzese_nam8 wrote:

"Even Nigerians always choose Ghana Jollof."

@leaokOB wrote:

"Google 10 strongest currencies in Africa ,Ghana is 7 , Nigeria is not in the first 20, Nigeria can also exclude some zeros from their currency lets see how it will go."

Man laments cost of living in Ghana

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man had lamented the country's high cost of living.

This was after he bought porridge, known in local parlance as kooko at an exorbitant price.

His observation attracted mixed reactions from netizens who expressed their views in the comment section of the post.

