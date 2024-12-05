A Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to celebrate her brother for sponsoring her education

In a heartfelt post on TikTok, the young medical doctor described her brother as her biggest inspiration

Her post garnered reactions on TikTik, with many Ghanaians trooping to the comment section to commend her brother

A young Ghanaian medical doctor, Dr Sey, has expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her brother for sponsoring her education.

Dr Sey shared a heartwarming post on social media, celebrating and appreciating his selflessness and generosity.

Dr Sey, a medical doctor expresses her heartfelt gratitude to her brother, Eli Hini, for sponsoring her education.

According to inscriptions on the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young medical doctor suggested that her brother had been a rock and pillar throughout her academic journey.

She also indicated that her brother, identified as Eli Hini, the immediate past CEO of MTN MoMo Payment Service Bank, sponsored her education at the medical school as well as graduate studies in Canada.

"Me: Who made a doctor and brought me to Canada, covered my master's programme and accommodation, and still sends me money every month so I can concentrate on my studies, even though I am working. My biggest source of inspiration," she wrote.

Dr Sey's online friends celebrate her brother

After sharing her heartfelt gratitude to her brother, Dr Sey's friends thronged the comment section of her TikTok video to celebrate her brother.

@Portia Emefa said:

"May God continue to meet him at every point of need in Jesus Name... I know the gratitude you feel. Mine was my pastor. I can't wait to be great and bless him too."

Dr. Sey replied:

"Amen. God bless your Pastor too. I don’t have much to say, but what I do know is that he will do anything to ensure my happiness and success, as long as it doesn’t harm anyone."

@BagSeller1 also said:

"God bless your brother and God bless for appreciating his big effort. Congratulations."

