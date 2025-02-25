MP for the Effutu constituency in the Central Region, Alexander Afenyo Markin has displayed his multi-lingual skills

The minority leader switched from English to Ga after confirming that Madam Lydia Akanvariba could speak the language

A video of them flowing in Ga excited scores of netizens who have been following the vetting process keenly

Ghanaian legislator, Afenyo Markin has returned to duty as part of Parliament's Appointments Committee after the vetting process resumed on Monday, February 24.

The committee interfaced with several appointees including Madam Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba, MP for Tempane who appeared before the committee as the Minister of State-designate for Public Sector Reforms.

While the vetting process remains a key platform for appointees to prove their salt, it has also become a source of many light-hearted moments influencing conversations online.

During Lydia Akanvariba's vetting, Afenyo Markin switched from English to Ga after confirming that the minister designate could speak the language fluently.

They spent a brief moment of the vetting session conversing in Ga.

For many Ghanaians actively following the vetting process, it was heartwarming to see the politicians Afenyo Markin, from the Central Region and Akanvariba from the Upper East Region speaking another local language fluently.

Their display came after consistent calls for Parliament to encourage the use of local languages during official sessions.

Ghana has over 80 languages, including Akan, Ewe, Ga-Adangbe, Busa, Dagaare, Dagbani, Gonja, and Kasem. Local dialects have long been a unifying force and a capable tool for nation building.

Afenyo Markin and Lydia Akanvariba stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Afenyo Markin and Lydia Akanvariba's heartwarming moments during vetting.

Godfred Addo said:

"Afenyo Markin what a Leader ❤️👑🙏."

Hammond Nortey Brown remarked:

"Lydia can speak fluently than Markin because she's lived here from her childhood days."

Albright Nii Narku Annan noted:

"Waaaaoooooooo, great to hear them speak the local language even at this stage. Well done and keep it up. This is what we want to see."

Hammond Nortey Brown commented:

"The hypocrite are the Akan's who don't want to speak because they feel superior to speak someone else's language."

Paa Danny Otoo added:

"Big ups to them. Let's continue to speak Ga and Dangme anywhere we find ourselves."

MPs observe Mother Tongue Day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Parliament had marked this year's International Mother Tongue Day on February 21 presenting an opportunity for legislators to address the Speaker in their local dialects.

The house erupted with cheers as Afenyo Markin tabled a submission about the mass dismissal of workers after the National Democratic Congress assumed office after the 2024 Elections in Ewe.

Haruna Iddrisu also recounted a hilarious experience to his colleagues after an encounter with some health professionals who were unaware he could speak Twi.

