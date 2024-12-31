A Ghanaian man has shared the WASSCE results of his cousin who attended a senior high school in Ghana

The young man was very hurt that despite efforts to ensure he had a comfortable life in school, he failed abysmally

Netizens who saw the post could not contain their laughter as they reacted to the young man's results

A young Ghanaian man has taken to X to pour out his frustration after his cousin sent him details of his WASSCE results.

In an X post, he noted that his cousin failed the exam abysmally, with his best grade in the WASSCE being D7 and his worst grade being F9.

Young man fumes after seeing cousin'sWASSCE results.

Venting his spleen in the post, he noted that his family ensured he had a comfortable life in school, including sending a weekly stipend of GH¢300 for food so he could study and make them proud.

But their expectations were not met as the young man failed all his courses. What broke his heart was that his cousin could not even make a better grade in Christian Religious Studies (CRS).

"Guys my cousin go do yawa. The WASSCE Results no pain me s3 na he sanso no dey eat Dinning oo, he claimed it makes his stomach hurt, every week 300gh. Kwasia CRS - F9 de3 woy3 bonsam deputy?" he wrote.

Netizens react to young man's results

Netizens who saw the post about the young man's result could not conceal their laughter. Many expressed their candid views about the results.

"Why he go Sunday school before."

"Na Bonsam Deputy s3sen?"

"F9 for CRS dir, someway."

"CRS F9 de3 ano)den."

"This is hard."

"Mke it hot kwasia cool ben free education sika no ashi."

"Herh chale."

"Bonsam deputy paaa."

“Make we keep am cool”

