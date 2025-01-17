A Ghanaian lady, known as Belleowu Gavivina has achieved a remarkable feat in her academic journey

She announced in a video shared on social media that she had successfully defended her PhD dissertation

Many of her online friends who saw the video on TikTok commented with their congratulatory messages

A young Ghanaian lady has made herself and her family proud by earning a doctorate at a university in the country.

This comes after the lady, identified on her socials as Belleowu Gavivina, successfully defended her PhD dissertation.

A young Ghanaian lady earns a PhD after a successful dissertation defence. Photo credit: @belleowu/TikTok.

A video shared on TikTok showed the moment the young lady stood before her supervisors to explain the topic and findings of her dissertation, and also answer some questions.

It is unclear what postgraduate programme she studied and what the topic for her dissertation was.

However, Belleowu Gavivina seemed to have demonstrated exceptional academic prowess during her PhD defence from the excitement written on her face.

After the dissertation defence, she was seen in the video holding a bouquet of roses.

Taking to social media to celebrate her academic accomplishment, Belleowu Gavivina further expressed gratitude to God for guiding her through her doctorate programme successfully.

"God did. PhD thesis successfully defended," she wrote in the caption of the video.

The young lady's academic achievement is a testament to her hard work, perseverance, and passion for personal development.

Many of her peers also saw her effort as an inspiring feat worthy of emulating.

Friends of Ghanaian PhD student congratulate her

The Ghanaian lady's achievement was met with widespread celebration by many of her online friends.

Below are some of the reactions to the video, which racked up over 1.8k likes and 190 comments in 24 hours:

@Flawless by AnE(hair/makeup) said:

"Congratulations an inspiration take your flowers."

@IceBerg1 also said:

"Congratulations, well deserved. freshly minted PhD in town!!!!"

@iamasantewaa1 commented:

"Congratulations Dear.I’m inspired to achieve more by your act of achievement."

@ETIAMGAFUA also commented:

"Congratulations to you Ma’am. I’ve gotten another mentor in academics."

@LINDA wrote:

"Seeing this right now and other videos of yours tells me I can’t give up."

@Onukpa also wrote:

"This is what we call achievements not marriage alone."

@Baby Munchkin said:

"Congratulations my dear crush Doctor Lisa."

