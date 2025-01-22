Popular Ghanaian TikToker Osanju has lost his TikTok account days after his mother's passing

He announced the sad news on his TikTok page, claiming that some TikTokers had reported his account

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some expressed anger while others sympathised with him

Ghanaian TikToker Osanju has announced the loss of his TikTok page with a huge following days after his mother's passing.

The renowned TikTok user, who gained notoriety following his humorous videos, announced the sad news on his backup page on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

In a video, Osanju accused some TikTok users of sabotaging his account, which led to its sudden suspension.

He claimed some users of the social media app had reported his account following his remarks after his mother's demise, although he did not mention names.

Osanju, who seemed hurt about the incident, entreated his fans and followers to follow his backup page.

Ghanaians blast Osanju over remarks about Mom's death

Some Ghanaians are unhappy with Osanju after his mother's death. They claim Osanju is not remorseful about his mom's death following some social media utterances.

In his video announcing his mom's passing, Osanju claimed he was not very hurt by the incident. He also claimed in another video that he was not going to spend a lot of time at his mom's funeral.

Many netizens were puzzled by this claim, given their strong relationship before her passing. Others claimed his religious beliefs and the church he attends are influencing his tough emotions.

Osanju believes that someone has reported his account due to the remarks he made on social media.

