Osanju: TikToker Laments As He Loses His Account Days After Mom's Passing
- Popular Ghanaian TikToker Osanju has lost his TikTok account days after his mother's passing
- He announced the sad news on his TikTok page, claiming that some TikTokers had reported his account
- Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some expressed anger while others sympathised with him
Ghanaian TikToker Osanju has announced the loss of his TikTok page with a huge following days after his mother's passing.
The renowned TikTok user, who gained notoriety following his humorous videos, announced the sad news on his backup page on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.
In a video, Osanju accused some TikTok users of sabotaging his account, which led to its sudden suspension.
He claimed some users of the social media app had reported his account following his remarks after his mother's demise, although he did not mention names.
Osanju, who seemed hurt about the incident, entreated his fans and followers to follow his backup page.
Ghanaians blast Osanju over remarks about Mom's death
Some Ghanaians are unhappy with Osanju after his mother's death. They claim Osanju is not remorseful about his mom's death following some social media utterances.
In his video announcing his mom's passing, Osanju claimed he was not very hurt by the incident. He also claimed in another video that he was not going to spend a lot of time at his mom's funeral.
Many netizens were puzzled by this claim, given their strong relationship before her passing. Others claimed his religious beliefs and the church he attends are influencing his tough emotions.
Osanju believes that someone has reported his account due to the remarks he made on social media.
Watch the video below:
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh