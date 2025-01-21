A young Ghanaian woman has warmed hearts on social media after giving her mother a beautiful gift

The young lady claimed in her video that she spent all her savings on buying her mother a new phone

Her mom, overwhelmed with joy, ran to the alter of their church, knelt before it and offered a thanksgiving prayer

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A young Ghanaian woman has touched the hearts of many by using all her savings to purchase a brand-new phone for her mother.

She purchased a new sleek mobile phone for her mum in appreciation for all her support and good deeds.

Ghanaian woman overwhelmed with joy as daughter gifts her a phone. Image source: yaapokua45

Source: TikTok

The memorable moment occurred in a church, where the mother was conversing when her daughter interrupted her with the gift.

Overwhelmed with emotion, the mother’s joy was unmistakable as she received the thoughtful gift. In an extraordinary expression of gratitude, she ran to the church altar to thank the Lord for the blessing.

The young lady shared the emotional video in a social media post with photos of her overjoyed mother holding her new phone. According to her post, she had been saving diligently for months, determined to give her mother a thoughtful gift.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail young lady

Netizens who saw the video of the young lady giving her mother the beautiful gift were impressed. Many congratulated her in the comments section of the post.

@Black_beauty wrote:

"This made me cry. My mom said she prays someone buys me a new phone then I give mine to her."

@Obaatapa Norah wrote:

"Thank God ur mom was happy and she gave thank to the lord hmmm my mom will be happy and late ask you how much you brought the phone the moment u tell her the price that is where her story begins."

@Maame.Akosua1 wrote:

"You may think her pray will not work it will work papa and she is your mom too dear you are blessed."

@fakeduchess wrote:

"she was praying for you."

@Annabella wrote:

"God bless you sis just crying how I wish ma mom is still here."

@Shop BiTi wrote:

"And you’ll never ever lack!"

@Caroline Anokye303 wrote:

"May God answer her prayers. Amen."

@Fosua Hannah wrote:

"Aawwww God bless you so much dear may you never lack IJN."

@Milly wrote:

"May that prayer work for you God bless you."

@Lyrical wrote:

"Why am I crying . May God bless you and your mom."

@Abyna wrote:

"This is surprise….you can even see from the woman’s reaction …..God bless you for her."

Dad gifts daughter who passed exam phone

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian dad gave his daughter a lovely gift after she passed an exam.

The young lady excelled in the law exam. Unexpectedly, her dad pulled up at her hostel with a bouquet, an iPhone and some cash. The young lady was overwhelmed with joy

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh