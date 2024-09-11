A young Ghanaian lady has shared a harrowing tale of how she lost her sight in the line of duty

The lady, who is a hairdresser said she became blind after touching a client's hair with permission

Her horrifying story has gained attention on social media, with many Ghanaians reacting to it

Mrs Chelsea-Abigail Owusu Ansah, a GWR-recognised professional hairstylist advised young and upcoming hairdressers on what to do before touching a client's hair in an interview with YEN.com.gh

A Ghanaian hairdresser has reportedly gone blind after coming into contact with a strange-looking customer's hair.

Narrating her sad incident on Kumasi-based Sompa FM, the unidentified lady said she lost her sight after touching her client's hair without permission.

A Ghanaian hairdresser goes blind after touching a strange customer's hair. Photo credit: @keeplifegh03/TikTok.

The hairstylist said the incident occurred at the customer's house after her madam sent her on a home service errand.

She said while working on the client's hair she saw something that looked like smoke coming out from her occipital.

When the smoke entered her eyes, her sight started to become foggy, making it difficult for her work, she stated.

While returning home from the customer's house, the Ghanaian hairdresser said she stumbled around several times, desperately trying to clear her vision without success.

"I scratched my eyes several times while struggling to find my way home. I eventually met a neighbour who guided me to the house," she narrated.

"When I reported the incident to my madam, she said I was lying and added that I was a lazy girl," she added.

Without discounting matters of spirituality, Mrs Chelsea-Abigail Owusu Ansah, a GWR-recognised professional hairstylist said the lady's issue may well be a medical condition.

She said she had never encountered such an incident before throughout her many years of professional practice.

Mrs Chelsea-Abigail Owusu Ansah further advised hairdressers to prep their clients to find out if it is appropriate to touch their hair and whether they have any medical conditions before proceeding to work.

"I have never experience anything in as such in my line of work before. But I will advised hairdressers to always say sorry to their clients and ask if they have any medical conditions before they touch their head," she said,

"The lady's issue can be medically corrected. Maybe it’s because it came impromptu and she’s never experience such so she thinks it spiritual," she added.

Ghanaians online react

YEN.com.gh compiled the reactions of some Ghanaians to the video on TikTok.

@manidc97 said:

"hmmm I remember I was also a apprentice n one lady came for a washing n as a good hair dresser u hv to comb the hair before washing n as I was combining the hair, I saw a small needles arrange nicely."

@kiron fashion also said:

"when am doing my hair and they say sorry I thought the water is cold that way they say sorry I never new it a permission they were asking."

@boss chic commented:

"I hv experience same thing before I nearly died that day .the lady gave birth and I wnt to retouch her hair and her sisters hair,and smoke ws cming out off her kid sister hair n I mistakenly."

