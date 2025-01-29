A man in Amsterdam, Holy Diamond said several Ghanaians living abroad want to return home but cannot do so

He gave several reasons Ghanaians living abroad want to come back to their home country and added why they are unable to

Several social media users who watched Holy Diamond's interview shared his opinion and applauded him for speaking the truth

An Amsterdam-based Ghanaian has disclosed that several Ghanaians who have moved out of the country wish to return home but they are unable to do so.

The Ghanaian barber in Amsterdam popularly called Holy Diamond said most of the people are unable to return home and resettle because of financial difficulties in Ghana.

In an interview with Sammykay media, Holy Diamond said most Ghanaians abroad travel for a reason, most often financial freedom, and because they have not attained their targets.

“Ghanaians abroad want to return to their home country because they are not happy there. They are there for something, money. If we are talking about a happy place with little or no stress it is Ghana. When a baby cries a lot it is just because of milk. It is because of the hunger and hardship in Ghana. If not the hardship what will Ghanaians be doing in the cold weather.”

Holy Diamond said he is tired of living abroad and wants to move back to Ghana. He said he pities Ghanaians living abroad especially those who have built properties in Ghana.

"When they come to Ghana, they only live in their properties for about a month and go back home. Some want to come but do not have the ticket. Living abroad is difficult."

He said even though he would travel back to Amsterdam, he would be coming to Ghana frequently as compared to the previous years when he did not come home often.

Reactions to Holy Diamond's borgas return comments

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by SammyKay on social media. Read them below:

@joeflashme1 said:

“My guy is speaking facts, big up urself my youth 💪🏽💪🏽.”

@i_am_theophilus_nii wrote:

“Bro it's true, Ghana is sweeter than abroad🔥🔥❤️.”

@riichiie_stackz said:

“Yes, I will recommend everyone to marry a Ghanaian woman 😂😂😂 😍😍😍

@unclecobby wrote:

“Truth🫡😂..like we for just travel for vacation and see the beauty of the world yh.”

@bucqxei said:

“He is right .. Hadn’t bn our wicked and visionless leaders like nka abroakyere nso ay3 den? Let’s see what happens in the next 8 years … 4 years is too short for Mahama.”

@osimpo_michael wrote:

“He’s 💯 right, home is home but once home is not sweet, yet we shall still go away.”

@giftyboateng725 said:

“He is telling the truth, it's not easy here aboard ooo, at times we wish to come home but.....”

@ayam_bornbless wrote:

“He’s saying the deepest truth 😢😢.”

@eurokwame said:

“Very true paaa , he's telling de truth 🔥🔥🔥.”

Man in US wants to return to Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mickey, a Ghanaian in the US said he wants to resettle in Ghana permanently.

Mickey said the American system keeps citizens in debt hence his decision to return after staying for only three years.

He advised young Ghanaians not to move out of Ghana but rather explore available opportunities in the country.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

