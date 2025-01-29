A lawyer in the US has gone public on the five groups of people who have been tagged as targets by the ICE for deportation

Akua Poku in a video listed the groups of people and explained why they have been made targets by the ICE for raids

She concluded by explaining why some people will be deported back to their country of origin immediately after their arrest

Akua Poku, a Ghanaian-born immigration lawyer based in the US has shared an important update to migrants in the wake of raids being carried out by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

This comes after the founder of AK Poku Law, a law firm in the US disclosed in a TikTok video that there are five main groups of people earmarked as targets by the law enforcement agency.

A Ghanaian lawyer in the US lists five groups of people targeted by ICE for deportation. Photo credit: @The Washington Post/Instagram @american.immigration.lawyer/Instagram

With this, she explained that the first group of people targeted by ICE are undocumented migrants who have a criminal record.

Moving on to the second group, she explained that ICE was also on the lookout for people with final removal orders or final deportation orders.

"Reports estimate that 1.3 to 1.4 million people in the US have gone through an immigration hearing and have been ordered deported by an immigration judge from the United States and they never went."

"Some people also took voluntary departure in court and were supposed to leave the US by the date and they never left, once that happens, their voluntary departure becomes a final removal order."

Akua Poku continued that the third group of people are termed collateral arrests.

She explained that such people often are rounded up as part of large swoops at public places during ICE raids only to be deported once it is found out they are undocumented migrants.

The immigration lawyer then added that the fourth group are workers who use other people's identity documents to work or work without authorisation.

"They are also targetting employers who are hiring these undocumented workers."

She explained that the last group of people being targeted are those who entered the country unlawfully and cannot prove that they have two years of residence in the United States.

She concluded by reminding migrants in the US to note that the administration of President Donald Trump has authorised ICE or federal agents to conduct arrests in sensitive areas like churches, schools, and hospitals.

Akua Poku explained that due to a backlog of over immigration 3 million cases in the court, it is likely that many people would be put on expedited removal, which would mean that they would be deported right away after their arrest.

