Visually impaired students from the Akropong School for the Blind have amazed many with their remarkable mobility skills after a video surfaced online.

The video showed students from the school effortlessly walking to a dustbin to dispose of waste. It was difficult to tell that the students were visually impaired.

In the video, one of the students confidently navigated her environment and walked to the bin to dispose of some rubbish.

The young student’s ability to navigate her surroundings with ease, many said was a testament to the effectiveness of the school’s structured mobility training programs.

The Akropong School for the Blind remains committed to its mission of ensuring students acquire the skills needed to live independently.

The School for the Blind has long been dedicated to equipping visually impaired students with essential life skills, ensuring they can move independently and confidently in their environment.

Netizens react to Akropong School for the Blind video

Social media users have been quick to commend both the student and the school, praising the institution’s commitment to fostering independence among visually impaired individuals.

Many have also called for more support and investment in schools catering to persons with disabilities to further enhance their learning experiences.

