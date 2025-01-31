Two African American travellers, Beatrice and Sharon, compared their experiences at the Ghana and Nigeria airports

Both ladies mentioned that they felt a sense of calm upon landing in Ghana, whereas Nigeria felt chaotic, requiring extra caution

Several netizens from both countries who watched the video shared different opinions in the comment section of the post

Two African Americans compared their travel experiences to Ghana and her longtime rival country, Nigeria.

The two ladies Beatrice and Sharon agreed they preferred landing in Ghana than in Nigeria and gave reasons for their choice.

Two African Americans, Beatrice and Sharon, choose Ghana over Nigeria for its peace and quiet. Photo credit: @beatriceakn & @sharonodu

In an Instagram video, Beatrice apologised to any offended party and said that she felt at peace after landing in Ghana. However, it seemed chaotic in Nigeria and she was more cautious.

“I am so sorry I don’t mean to feed into the narrative of Ghana vs Naija but let me tell you when we landed in that Ghana, the peace that came over my body cannot be explained in any dictionary.”

“When you are going to Nigeria, especially if you land in that old terminal, you have to start preparing your body. Even when you package your bag and you are about to get off the plane you even know let me hide this device, let me put in a stern face, let me dress up well,” she added.

Sharon added that when they landed in Ghana she only readied herself to say please anytime she spoke to someone at the airport.

“When we got to Ghana, I was starting to gear myself. You know they like to say please after everything.”

Beatrice added that the AC that one enjoys after getting off the plane in Ghana is an added advantage over Nigeria.

“So, basically you come down the stairs of the plane and then you walk, the automatic doors open and phum AC. There is an orderly queue and I’m also hearing peace and quiet.”

Netizens comment on Ghana vs Nigeria war

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @theuncutpodcast on Instagram. Read them below:

Tatascaritas said:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂we love you. Next time let us know and we will take care of you ❤️.”

E.u.n.i.c.e_o.l.u.w.a wrote:

“You know you could have called us (Nigerians) to one corner to tell us this, right?😩.”

Nanayaatanoahb said:

“God bless our homeland GHANA! And make our nation great and STRONG!! Bold to defend FOREVER!!! 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭.”

Tammymontero wrote:

“Lagos airport can just ruin your whole trip sef.”

Terisillo said:

“I went to Nigeria and returned with high blood pressure. A whole me! What a country🤦🏾‍♀️ Glad to hear that there’s peace next door.”

__n3ss__ wrote:

“Nah I have to agree because I went to Cameroon in February, no AC in the airport, rude agents just yelling up and down, a whole mess. When I went to Ghana in August, AC, hospitality, orderliness, I mean, Ghana collect your well deserved flowers 🌺.”

