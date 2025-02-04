Ghanaian University Students Blast Lecturer for Sending Them a Video

A video of some university student complaining about their lecturer's teaching method has sparked conversation on social media

According to the female students, their lecturer does not do anything else apart from sending them YouTube video links

Some other tertiary students who came across the young ladies' video thronged the comment section to also share their experiences

Some university students have taken to social media to express their frustration over the teaching method of one of their lecturers.

The students suggested in a TikTok video that the lecturer in question only comes to class to refer them to YouTube videos.

Ghanaian university students blast their lecturer for sending them a video. Photo credit: @abenakermis0/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

This method of teaching, they suggested, was boring and did not help them grasp the course he teaches.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, one of the students, identified as Abena, said it was unfair for them to pay close to GH¢4,000 per semester for a lecturer to come to class and ask them to watch YouTube videos.

"We can't pay school fees of almost GH¢4,000 for a lecturer to send us YouTube links to go and watch. What is that," she said.

The students, who were walking to their hostel from a lecture, looked visibly displeased as they vented their frustration over the lecturer's teaching method.

While responding to comments under the video, Abena indicated that they were students of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and at level 300.

Reactions to the university students' video

The university students' video sparked reactions on social media, with many netizens reacting.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@Logout609 said:

"Ahhh u day level hundred anaaaa that's how we are doing oooo, sister try your best that’s all god will do it."

@kojo_tagor also said:

"My lecture once told us the library is available for research if we want to learn."

@I am Abena replied:

"I’m in my third year I can’t wait to graduate from this school. UCC is tormenting my life."

@kojo_tagor also replied:

"Universities in Ghana are just scams. After graduating, finding work is a whole job in itself if don’t have connections."

Two women name valedictorian at UCC

Meanwhile, a previous YEN.com.gh reported that two young women were crowned joint valedictorian at the College of Education at the UCC.

The duo, Christiana Akuokor Lamptey and Rochelle Antoinette Eshun, graduated with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.0 to emerge top of their class.

Christiana and Rochelle both read Home Economics at the UCC and were awarded first degrees.

