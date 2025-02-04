A Ghanaian man has reportedly ditched his lovely wedded wife a few months after their wedding

The woman dragged him to Auntie Naa's Oyerepa show claiming that he explicitly did not disclose his reasons for leaving but believes it's due to a confession he made to her brother

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the viral post

In a video that has surfaced on social media, the woman indicated that her husband invested so much money into their marriage, however, his attitude changed drastically a day after their wedding.

"We got married on Saturday and had an affair Sunday night. Since then, he ceased talking to me," the woman painfully told Auntie Naa.

She claimed her husband informed her relatives about his decision to divorce her just because she gossiped about their neighbours, a claim she has vehemently refused.

Auntie Naa, in an attempt to understand why her husband suddenly changed probed further. The woman then opened up about a confession her husband made to her brother.

"I don't know why he left but after the night we met, he told my brother that I had body odour," she marked.

The woman strongly believes that this is the reason why her beloved husband left, although he did not state it.

