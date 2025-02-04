Ghanaian Man Ditches Wife A Few Months After Marriage Due To Body Odour: "He No Force"
- A Ghanaian man has reportedly ditched his lovely wedded wife a few months after their wedding
- The woman dragged him to Auntie Naa's Oyerepa show claiming that he explicitly did not disclose his reasons for leaving but believes it's due to a confession he made to her brother
- Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the viral post
A Ghanaian woman has dragged her husband to Auntie Naa's Oyerepa Afutuo after he ditched her a few months after their wedding.
In a video that has surfaced on social media, the woman indicated that her husband invested so much money into their marriage, however, his attitude changed drastically a day after their wedding.
"We got married on Saturday and had an affair Sunday night. Since then, he ceased talking to me," the woman painfully told Auntie Naa.
She claimed her husband informed her relatives about his decision to divorce her just because she gossiped about their neighbours, a claim she has vehemently refused.
Auntie Naa, in an attempt to understand why her husband suddenly changed probed further. The woman then opened up about a confession her husband made to her brother.
"I don't know why he left but after the night we met, he told my brother that I had body odour," she marked.
The woman strongly believes that this is the reason why her beloved husband left, although he did not state it.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh