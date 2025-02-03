UCC: Brilliant Young Lady Who Scored 7As In WASSCE Secures Admission, Seeks Funds To Go To School
- A brilliant young Ghanaian lady who has secured admission to the University of Cape Coast but risks losing her slot due to financial constraints
- She scored 7As in her WASSCE, and has been invited to enrol in the renowned institution but needs financial support to further her education
- She is therefore appealing to the general public to come to her aid with the needed financial support
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
A brilliant young lady who completed her secondary education in 2024 with an outstanding score of 7As in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has secured admission to the University of Cape Coast (UCC).
However, she faces the heartbreaking possibility of losing her slot due to financial constraints. The determined student is required to pay GHc4,800 for hostel accommodation but has been unable to raise the funds.
Her financial struggles stem from the loss of her father and the prolonged illness of her mother. For the past seven years, her mother has battled a severe health condition, leaving her paralysed until recently. Although she has begun to recover, she is still struggling to make ends meet.
Faced with these dire circumstances, the young lady and her family have made a public appeal for financial assistance to secure her education.
She remains hopeful that the generosity of well-meaning individuals and organizations will help her achieve her academic dreams.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh