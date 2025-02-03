A brilliant young Ghanaian lady who has secured admission to the University of Cape Coast but risks losing her slot due to financial constraints

She scored 7As in her WASSCE, and has been invited to enrol in the renowned institution but needs financial support to further her education

She is therefore appealing to the general public to come to her aid with the needed financial support

A brilliant young lady who completed her secondary education in 2024 with an outstanding score of 7As in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has secured admission to the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

However, she faces the heartbreaking possibility of losing her slot due to financial constraints. The determined student is required to pay GHc4,800 for hostel accommodation but has been unable to raise the funds.

Her financial struggles stem from the loss of her father and the prolonged illness of her mother. For the past seven years, her mother has battled a severe health condition, leaving her paralysed until recently. Although she has begun to recover, she is still struggling to make ends meet.

Faced with these dire circumstances, the young lady and her family have made a public appeal for financial assistance to secure her education.

She remains hopeful that the generosity of well-meaning individuals and organizations will help her achieve her academic dreams.

