A budding Ghanaian chef got tongues wagging online after she posted a video of sumptuous scorched jollof rice

The young lady indicated in the trending video that the scorched rice, also known as Kanzo, was worth GH¢550

The price indicated in the caption sparked wild reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians questioning it

A Ghanaian lady, who is a rising chef, has caused a buzz on social media after advertising the price of her portions of scorched jollof rice.

In a video circulating on social media, the young lady, who is the owner of Dadesen Food House, suggested in the caption that the price of the scorched rice, known in Ghanaian parlance as 'Kanzo', was GH¢550.

A Ghanaian lady sells scorched jollof rice, popularly known as kanzo, for GH¢550. Photo credit: @dadesenfood/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The Jollof Kanzo, as seen in the video, was garnished with pepper sauce, vegetables, and chicken wings, looking sumptuous and salivating.

The presentation of the food demonstrated the incredible creativity of the Ghanaian chef, who is gradually becoming a force to be reckoned with in the culinary industry.

"Not your regular kind of Kanzo....GH¢550 only," she wrote in the caption.

Ghanaian lady's caption sparks reactions

The caption on the video sparked wild reactions from a section of Ghanaians who came across the video, which has gone viral.

At the time of drafting this report, the video had garnered over 7,000 likes and more than 1300 comments in 24 hours.

While some have expressed scepticism about the price, others have praised the chef's creativity and entrepreneurial spirit.

Below are some of the reactions to the luxury-looking scorched jollof rice:

@Kolyon said:

"Accra then kwasiaa packaging GH¢550 for Kanzo."

@Dadesen Food House replied:

"Next time pay attention to the caption."

@Itz_qhwamie also said:

"Arh wait oooo kanzo 5 million?…..mo ankasa eyaaaa na mo Yale ong?"

@NanaAmankwaa58 commented:

"Kanzo 5.5 million, na ɛmoo bag na ankasa yɛ sɛn? You people will be careful for Ghana here oo!."

@Koomi Wan also commented:

"If Kanzo dey sell for 550 cedis then how much go be the food itself and besides I get ulcer a no dey eat costly food."

@agneslisa255 wrote:

"Pls I want 55 packs wai, it's my birthday today. in fact how much for the whole kanzo dadesen.wil pay 100k for delivery, u really wan problem today."

@Great_Anka also wrote:

"Back then in school.. man dey go wash plates just to get kanzo. D3 funny tin be say, wanna parents never kno anything about this."

Most expensive kosua ne meko in Accra

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian food blogger also caused a stir after claiming that she had paid GH₵50 for kosua ne meko.

The blogger explained in a TikTok video that she bought the eggs and pepper relish at the plush Ghastro Restaurant in East Legon, in Accra.

Because it is sold in the street for GH₵4, many netizens who came across the lady's video said her kosua ne meko was the most expensive.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh