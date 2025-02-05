The mother of the deceased Kotoko fan, Nana Pooley, has expressed sadness over the sudden demise of her son.

In a video, the grieving mother said her son was the breadwinner of the family, and his passing would make things difficult for them

While granting a media interview following Nana Pooley's passing, the mother shared some personal details about her son's life

The mother of Nana Pooley, the deceased Asante Kotoko fan who tragically lost his life in a violent clash, has shared more details of her son's life.

Speaking to the media days after her son's untimely death, the grieving mother disclosed that Nana Pooley was a royal of the Benkumhene and eligible to be enstooled as a chief in Ahafo.

While expressing her sadness over her son's demise, the mother said the deceased Kotoko supporter was the one catering and providing for her needs.

With his untimely passing, Nana Pooley's mother suggested that she would struggle to fend for herself since she was too old to work for money.

"He's the one who takes care of me; he gives me money when I'm going to church, he buys foodstuff. My son is a kindhearted soul, and he's loved by many," she said.

"He is royal. Didn't you hear the Asantehene say that he's his grandson? We don't need permission to enter the Manhyia Palace; we are the Omanhene of Ahafo. He [Nana Pooley] an Omanhene," she disclosed.

Nana Pooley's untimely death

Nana Pooley was allegedly stabbed to death multiple times by some irate supporters of Nsoatreman Football Club following the Ghana Premier League fixture against Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at Nana Konamansah Park at Nsoatre, near Sunyani in the Ahafo Region.

Following this, the Ghana Police Service arrested Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, and two other individuals on Monday, February 3, 2025.

However, after a court hearing on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, the suspects were granted bail.

Ignatius Baffour Awuah, a former Member of Parliament and Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, and the two other suspects are expected to reappear in court on Monday, February 17, 2025, for the continuation of the case.

Reactions to Nana Pooley's mother on son's death

IGP Dampare visits Nana Pooley's family

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo-Dampare visited the home of Nana Pooley to mourn with the family.

The IGP was seen in a viral video shedding tears after exchanging pleasantries with the grieving family.

Dr Dampare assured the family of the police's commitment to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book.

