A video of a physically challenged Ghanaian man's reactions to a surprise by a philanthropic group has stirred emotions

In the trending video, the man was seen shedding tears of joy upon receiving a brand new flat screen TV set

The donation, which also included an amount of money and groceries, was made by the BBF Foundation

A physically challenged Ghanaian man was overwhelmed with emotion after he was presented with a pleasant surprise.

In a video circulating on social media, the unidentified physically challenged man was gifted a brand new flat-screen smart television set.

A physically challenged man overwhelmed with emotions as he receives cash and a flat screen TV set. Photo credit: @olithebestconstruction/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The generous gift was donated to the man by a philanthropic group identified as the BBF Foundation.

Aside from the smart TV, the BBF Foundation also presented a cheque for GH¢2,000 and some groceries, which included packs of bottled water.

Overwhelmed with emotion, the physically challenged man struggled for words as he shed tears of joy in expressing gratitude to the BBF Foundation for their gesture.

Some members of the philanthropic group, comprising young successful men and women, also burst into tears upon seeing the man's reaction to their gift.

BBF's gesture warns Hearts online

The kind gesture has warmed the hearts of many netizens who came across the video of the donation.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Shatta Movement said:

"Hmmmm am even crying whiles watching God bless u guys."

@hairbyvickiana2 also said:

"God bless you guys for putting a smile on his face."

@He is single commented:

"Kindness will make this world a beautiful and a wonderful place for us all."

@berry29_feb4 also commented:

"God richly bless you man,this month is exactly one year I lost my dad,seeing this man cry uncontrollably breaks my heart,may every tear he drops down be a blessing to you and your team."

@Qweku Gh wrote:

"The pain is too much and believe his wishes would have been something different."

Ghanaian couple donate the new building to the church

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian couple donated a fully furnished building to the Church of Pentecost.

Besides the ultra-modern building, the couple, identified as Mr William Agyemang and Deaconess Mrs Mary Agyemang, also presented chairs, musical instruments, and a lectern.

Many netizens who came across the video of the donation praised the couple for their generous act to the church.

Source: YEN.com.gh