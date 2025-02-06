Popular Ghanaian TikToker, Priscilla Gerversa passed away a few days ago, igniting sorrow across many social media platforms, especially TikTok

Speculations about the cause of her death have flooded social media, with some netizens claiming she fell ill, while others said suspected a spiritual cause

Barely 48 hours after her demise, Priscilla's sister, also a popular TikToker accused another TikToker of threatening to eliminate her

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Sister of Ghanaian TikToker, Priscilla Gerversa, who recently passed away has broken her silence over her sister's demise.

The young lady, popularly known as Abena Malo, in a recent interview, explained the circumstances that led to her 25-year-old sister's sudden demise.

Abena Malo cries out as TikToker threatens her after Priscilla Gerversa's demise. Image source: Abena Malo

Source: TikTok

She noted that her sister had been unwell for a very long time and passed away as a result. Abena Malo stated that her sister suffered from an acute kidney disease some years ago, and got better but was recently hit with the disease again.

She explained that her sister was a bit headstrong and refused to comply with her doctor's directive to regularly visit the hospital for checkups and take her medications seriously.

Abena Malo strongly believes that this caused the return of her illness and her subsequent demise.

Abena Malo cries out as TikToker threatens her

Abena Malo in the interview also opened up about a threat she received from a fellow TikToker who claimed she was responsible for her sister's death.

The TikToker, popularly known as Akosua Allegation has said on several TikTok live sessions that she was responsible for Priscilla's death.

She claimed Priscilla and Abena disrespected her on the app and to teach them a lesson, she dragged them to the gods to deal with them. Akosua is delighted at the demise of Priscilla and has told Abena she will soon follow her sister.

Watch the video below:

Abena Malo responds to Akosua Allegation's claim

Despite all the social media rants from Akosua Allegation, Abena Malo believes her sister died a natural death - from her illness- and did not die due to punishment from the gods, as Akosua Allegation claims.

Abena refuted Akosua Allegation's claim and boldly stated that she was not afraid of her threats and did not believe anyone could eliminate her sister or herself.

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh