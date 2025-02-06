Mother of popular Ghanaian TikToker Priscilla Gerversa has opened up about her daughter's demise

In a video, she stated the cause of her daughter's death and debunked claims of it being a spiritual attack

Netizens who saw the video of the woman speaking about her daughter's demise expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

Mother of Ghanaian TikToker, Priscilla Gerversa who recently passed away has reacted to her daughter's demise.

In a video, the woman opened up about the cause of her daughter's death, stating that she died after battling an illness for a while.

According to the interview, Priscilla was diagnosed with kidney disease eight years ago and suffered for many years as a result of that.

She noted that the 25-year-old got better at a point but refused to continue taking her medications as well as complying with her doctor's directives she was better than before.

The grieving mother noted that her failure to follow her doctors' instructions and continue to seek healthcare resulted in the return of the disease which eventually led to her demise.

Priscilla's mother also tackled claims by one Akosua Allegation, who is also a TikToker that she had a hand in the death of her daughter.

Akosua Allegation on various TikTok live sessions stated that she summoned Priscilla to the gods after she disrespected her on the app and believes the gods have done justice to her.

However, Priscilla's mother refuted Akosua's claims stressing that her daughter died a natural death. She added that, if indeed Akosua has a hand in her daughter's demise, karma will deal with her.

Watch the video below:

