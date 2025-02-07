The funeral of Lieutenant General Arnold Quainoo, Ghana's former Chief of Defence Staff attracted scores of high-profile guests including the Rawlings'

Dr Zanetor Rawlings, together with his mum and brother Kimathi attended the military officer's funeral in Accra

The family's public appearance comes after the recent attack on JJ Rawlingns' legacy in parliament

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Klottey Korley MP Dr Zanetor Rawlings was among several Ghanaian politicians at the late General Arnold Quainoor's funeral.

Zanetor Rawlings attends General Quainoo's funeral with Nana Konadu Agyemang and her siblings. Photo source: ZanetorRawlings, GhanaWeeked.

Source: Facebook

The late military was the first commander of the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) which intervened in Liberia's civil war.

He also served as the Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces from August 1983 to September 1989, succeeding Ghana's former president Jerry John Rawlings.

While several politicians and statesmen arrived at the Bufallo Soldier's funeral alone, Zanetor Rawlings showed up with her family.

She was spotted with her mum Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings and siblings including brother Kimathi, all clad in funeral outfits. The Rawlings family made their way into the auditorium and sat together.

Their appearance at the funeral comes after an attack on the Rawlings legacy in Parliament during a submission by Minority leader Alex Afenyo-Markin.

It will be recalled that an MP, believed to be from the Minority side, shouted at Zanetor to sit down while she attempted to contribute to the discussion on the floor.

The voice of the yet-to-be-identified MP was heard saying "Daughter of a murderer sit down", ostensibly referring to Zanetor.

The Rawlings' family stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered af w comments from fans in in reaction to Zanetor Rawlings' appearance at General Quaino's funeral.

Dramani Issifu wrote:

"I hope Naa Konadu Agyeman Rawlings is happy her "friends" called her late husband a Murderer? By the time she realizes that NPP is never an option, it may be in her casket."

Kwaku Mensah said

"She also knows that her husband’s own party labeled him as a BARKING DOG, even when he was still alive."

Peatta Dodzi

"Mahama Ayariga should understand that we're not gonna tolerate any form of conspiracy with the micro minority in the name of diplomacy."

Zanetor eulogises father after attack

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Zanetor had shared a post in memory of her late father after the attack on her in parliament.

The post had a photo of her with the National Democratic Congress flag in her hand while Lucky Dube's Crazy World played in the background.

She described the song as her father's favourite. Her post came off as a subtle response to her attack in Parliament.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh