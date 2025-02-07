Klottey Korley MP Dr Zanetor Rawlings has eulogised her late father, J.J. Rawlings in her latest post on social media

She shared a photo with Lucky Dube's song Crazy World, which she described as her father's favourite song while alive

Coming on the back of the recent attack on Rawlings' legacy by an MP, many of her followers empathised with her

Member of Parliament (MP) for Klottey Korle, Dr Zanetor Rawlings has eulogised her late father, Jerry John Rawlings, in a new post on social media.

Zanetor shared an image of herself clad in black with a nose mask. She stood on the sidebar of a car with a flag of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in her hand.

Zanetor Rawlings shares favourite song of her late father, JJ Rawlings, after MP's attack. Photo source: @zanetorofficial

The image was accompanied by a soundtrack, Lucky Dube's Crazy World, which the legislator described as her father's favourite song.

"The favourite song of my dad," she captioned with heartbreak emojis.

Zanetor's eulogy comes after attack on Rawlings

While she has often posted about her father, who passed away in November 2020 at 73, the latest eulogy from Zanetor comes off as a subtle reply following the recent attack on Rawlings' legacy in Parliament.

It will be recalled that an MP, believed to be from the Minority side, shouted at Zanetor to sit down while she attempted to make a submission on the floor of Parliament.

Minority leader Alex Afenyo-Markin was speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, February 4, when Dr Rawlings attempted to make a statement.

The voice of the yet-to-be-identifed MP was heard saying "daughter of a murderer sit down", ostensibly referring to Zanetor.

Following the incident, many condemned the MP for using what they deemed as unparliamentary language. Some even accused Damongo MP, Samuel Abu Jinapor, of being the one to have uttered those words. But he has since organised a press conference to deny the allegations.

Zanetor's eulogy to Rawlings gets warm reception

Zanetor's post about her father has triggered massive support from online users. While some hailed the late father, others praised the Klottey Korle MP.

Citizen Okay Boachie said:

"History will 😭😭 forever remember him during his revolution. A lot of innocent souls were lost 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭."

Al_azeez💕 said:

"First female president awaits you...your father did a lot for we Northerners 👏Reason why we Northerners love NDC 🙏."

Abubarkar Yakub 🫡🫶 said:

"Very heartbroken since yesterday. I wish you were alive to see the people associated with in your last days saying to your kids 🤔🤔🤔never betray a brotherhood you work hard for."

fugah e said:

"We don't value what we have until we looses it .see how traore is performing in bukina Faso, that's exactly what Rawlings was made up of. what has the father of the one who made that comment done for Gh."

solomonkumah said:

"Your Dad is the best leader Ghana has ever got apart from Nkrumah and he will forever remain in our hearts. We will spread his Good work to our children and grandchildren we love him ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

A screenshot of Zanetor Rawlings' post eulogising her late father. Photo source: @zanetor.agyemang

Rawlings' children at Otumfuo's birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Zanetor and her siblings, Amina, Yaa Asantewaa, and Kimathi, had attended Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's 74th birthday in Kumasi.

The siblings and their mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, joined other dignitaries to celebrate the Asantehene.

Photos of the Rawlings children at the celebration have earned admiration for them, especially the only son, Kimathi.

