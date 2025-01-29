Ghanaian jeweller Hayet Rida has became a top industry player in the Ghanaian fashion industry

Hayet Rida, whose husband passed away few months after their plush wedding learnt her skills from top jewellers abroad

Some social media users have shared positive feedback after rocking Hayet Rida's statement jewellery to events

Ghanaian jeweller and founder of Shop Khoi Hayet Rida has made a name for herself as a talented female fashion entrepreneur with a high-profile clientele.

The affable boss lady with an infectious smile left her job in the advertising industry to start a jewellery line.

CEO of Shop Khoi Hayet Rida rocks white outfits and designer earrings. Photo credit: @shopkhoi.

The globetrotter, Hayet Rida learnt her trade from top jeweller masters in Turkey to muster the intricate details and technicals of bringing a piece to life.

Hayet Rida explained in a video that she experienced an unforgettable phase in her life when she had a crush on someone which kept reminiscing in her mind. Out of curiosity, she searched online and came across the word Khoi and she chose it as her brand name.

Hayet Rida designs artistic jewellery

Hayet Rida's Khoi brand has become a household name among Ghanaians living in Ghana and those in the diaspora. Her uniquely created earrings, bangles, necklaces and bracelets are easily identifiable from a distance due to the love, creativity and thought behind every collection.

Hayet Rida introduces new bag designs

Hayet Rida, the creative director of Khoi is a serious business-minded woman who wants to take over the fashion industry.

The fashionista has added a stylish bag collection to her jewellery line, a perfect combination for boss ladies.

Hayet Rida models

Fashion influencer Hayet Rida has never disappointed her customers as she introduced new collection for every occasion.

With a background in advertising, the creative genuis never misses a opportunity to showcase her collection to potential buyers at VIP events.

Hayet Rida talks abouot her crystalised earrings

Hayet Rida kept her fans intrigued as she gave a detailed description of her statement piece, a stylish earring set designed with tear-drop crystals.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

patricepeaton stated:

"I bought them to wear to a sorority event in a couple of weeks. I can’t wait to show these off."

inspowithnicole stated:

"You’ve outdone yourself 😂😂😝😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥."

butblessed807 stated:

"Are the Seiy earrings in stock at the store?."

scotshill_house stated:

"Absolutely stunning! The pics don’t do it justice 😍."

doctor_deveraux stated:

"I have these. They are STUNNING! ✨Very surprised they’re not sold out. They look like vintage glam - Harlem Renaissance."

ms_locke_into_fitness stated:

"So glad I have these. I love them!."

Hayet Rida mourns her late husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian influencer Hayet Rida who lost her spouse few months after their star-studded wedding.

The well-known influencer has paid a heartfelt homage to her late husband Lesley Kweku Amissah on social media.

Some social media users have commented on Hayet Rida's message as she mourned her late husband.

