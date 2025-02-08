Young Woman Shares Her Inspiring Weight Loss Journey, Video Excites Many
- A video of a young woman sharing her weight loss journey has surfaced on social media warming many hearts
- The young lady, flaunting her new look in the video noted that she had lost up to 38kg within 12 months
- Netizens who saw her video were impressed and asked her to share some tips in the comments section
A determined woman has inspired many on social media after sharing her incredible weight loss transformation.
Starting her journey at 133kg on February 5, 2024, she successfully lost 38kg within a year through hard work and dedication.
In a post detailing her experience, the woman revealed the challenges she faced and how she overcame them with consistency and a change in her lifestyle.
Her transformation did not happen overnight but was the result of a healthy diet, regular exercise, and a strong desire to improve her well-being.
Her one-year transformation has left many in awe, with countless people congratulating her and seeking advice on how to embark on similar journeys.
Watch the video below:
Netizens ask for tips
Netizens who saw the video of the young woman sharing her weight loss journey were impressed and asked for tips in the comments section.
@Godson wrote:
"Plz I need you to reply how did you go about it was it just gym ? Help a fellow plus here."
@𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬𝐬𝐬 wrote:
"I’m starting next week i can’t wait to give a review."
@benjjjiii__ wrote:
"This is beautiful."
@Ramat wrote:
"Pls wat did you do am so depressed."
@Where is n_a wrote:
"How did you do that … why am I not seeing my improvement."
@Pagsung Saha Adams wrote:
"All those asking how did you do it, know very well how she did it ; discipline, dedication and commitment to her goals. You can do it if you want to."
@Big_eveyyy wrote:
"Life no balance as i want to gain weight someone too want to loose weight."
Commenter
Guy make una put phone down and clap 👏
2d ago
2322
Reply
View 30 replies
Abena🇬🇭✨
Perrioodd
1d ago
1
Reply
Sena
You went from auntie to sister 😍
Source: YEN.com.gh
