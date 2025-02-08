A video of a young woman sharing her weight loss journey has surfaced on social media warming many hearts

The young lady, flaunting her new look in the video noted that she had lost up to 38kg within 12 months

Netizens who saw her video were impressed and asked her to share some tips in the comments section

A determined woman has inspired many on social media after sharing her incredible weight loss transformation.

Starting her journey at 133kg on February 5, 2024, she successfully lost 38kg within a year through hard work and dedication.

Ghanaian woman shares inspiring weight loss journey, warms hearts. Image source: Miracle_xoxo

Source: TikTok

In a post detailing her experience, the woman revealed the challenges she faced and how she overcame them with consistency and a change in her lifestyle.

Her transformation did not happen overnight but was the result of a healthy diet, regular exercise, and a strong desire to improve her well-being.

Her one-year transformation has left many in awe, with countless people congratulating her and seeking advice on how to embark on similar journeys.

Watch the video below:

Netizens ask for tips

Netizens who saw the video of the young woman sharing her weight loss journey were impressed and asked for tips in the comments section.

@Godson wrote:

"Plz I need you to reply how did you go about it was it just gym ? Help a fellow plus here."

@𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬𝐬𝐬 wrote:

"I’m starting next week i can’t wait to give a review."

@benjjjiii__ wrote:

"This is beautiful."

@Ramat wrote:

"Pls wat did you do am so depressed."

@Where is n_a wrote:

"How did you do that … why am I not seeing my improvement."

@Pagsung Saha Adams wrote:

"All those asking how did you do it, know very well how she did it ; discipline, dedication and commitment to her goals. You can do it if you want to."

@Big_eveyyy wrote:

"Life no balance as i want to gain weight someone too want to loose weight."

Source: YEN.com.gh