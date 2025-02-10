A Ghanaian lady is trending online after she took to TikTok to open up on the stress young doctors go through seeking employment

As an unemployed doctor, she posted a video of herself moving from one health facility to the other submitting her application letters

Many Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the currently unemployed doctor's actions

An unemployed Ghanaian doctor has left many sad after she took to TikTok to open up on efforts being made to secure a job after school.

This comes after she posted a video of herself addressing the misconception many have about doctors when it comes to seeking employment.

The video showed the pretty doctor sitting in her car having a glance at her application letter and Curriculum Vitae (CV). She then went to a health facility to submit her application letter.

The unemployed doctor then moved to the next health facility to submit her application letter and expressed hope that something positive would come out of it, especially as the hospital was closer to her residence.

"Most of you are surprised that doctors go job hunting but yes we do," she said in the video.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 300 likes and 30 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comfort the doctor amid job search

Social media users who took to the comments section shared varied opinions with many expressing astonishment that doctors embarked on job hunts.

Yaw walkway indicated:

"This is sad and inspiring. I hope God grants your heart's desire. Doctors are busy job hunting while we need your services. Oh, Ghana."

Naah wrote:

"I need a doctor at my facility please."

winnifredasibiti reacted:

"Try regional capitals up north, lots of private facilities need doctors."

Maikil added:

"Try Lapaz Community hospital."

Better Tomorrow added:

"I told one of my friends even Doctors dey suffer from Job hunting. He said I was lying."

Collins Maka stated:

"As you are busy doing content, how will you get a job as a Doctor."

AG added:

"I don't believe Doctors job hunt."

Doctor cries out about being unemployed.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian doctor went viral after sharing frustration at being unemployed.

In a trending video on TikTok, the young lady blamed the rate of unemployment in the country on the government.

She added that her situation as an unemployed medical doctor had emphasised the need for her to relocate abroad.

