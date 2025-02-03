Founder of The Believers Worship Center Adom Kyei-Duah has announced a relief fund for his members

This comes after the recent Kantamanto Fire incident which displaced hundreds of business owners

The renowned preacher's gesture has garnered significant traction on social media as fans weigh in on the gesture

Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah has announced his plans to cushion his church members affected by the serious fire incident at the Kantamanto Market.

Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah sets aside GH₵2.2 Million to help his church members affected by the Kantamanto Fire. Photo source: ProphetAdomKyeiDuah

On January 2, 2025, hundreds of shop owners lost their wares and property following the raging inferno. Reports indicate that the damage and property loss amounted to millions of cedis.

According to Adom Kyei Duah, founder of the Believers Worship Center, also known as the Philadelphia movement, victims of the inferno who are among his congregation will benefit from a 2.2 million relief fund.

The renowned religious leader currently has one of the biggest church auditoriums in Ghana. Last year, he commissioned a 25k-capacity auditorium.

He announced the relief fund during his White Sunday and Thanksgiving service on February 2.

Adom Kyei-Duah also promised other members who are struggling to sustain their businesses to expect a miraculous breakthrough this year.

Reactions to Kyei-Duah's GH₵2.2 million Kantamanto fund

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Adom Kyei-Duah's gesture toward his church members

@BismarkCoffie_ said:

"WONDERFUL 👏 👏 There's actually someone sent by God and that is STEPHEN ADOM KYEI DUAH ❤."

@Great_Ansong wrote

"Let’s not forget this man is selling Yesu mogya (Jesus blood), Grace powder, cream and, lots of other products at his church to his congregants. So if he donates back to the church it’s not news."

Borb6361 noted:

"And some pastors are using their own for toto.. God bless you Kyei-Duah."

Jerry's construction 🚧🏗️ remarked:

"The truth is that in the next 4 years, this man will surely stand as a presidential candidate."

SAGACIOUS shared:

"All these things are settings eiiiiii Ghana 🤣😂🤣🤣🤣22 billion Donald Trump will not do this in America."

