Twene Jonas got tongues wagging after he took to social media to comment on Charlotte Oduro's divorce

In a video, he admonished ladies not to emulate the marriage counsellor and also advised them to be careful about how they trust their husbands

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the advice from Twene Jonas

US-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has joined the trending conversation involving the embattled marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro and her ex-husband Apostle Solomon Oduro.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Twene Jonas who was speaking on the divorce appealed to young Ghanaian ladies not to emulate Charlotte Oduro.

Twene Jonas advises Ghanaian ladies after Charlotte Jonas became a divorcee. Photo credit: @twene_jonas/X @utvghana/X

He explained that the utterances and actions of the marriage counsellor were evident that she did not value her ex-husband during their marriage.

"While you were bragging that you had no respect for your husband, many people who listened to you knew you were not sensible."

Twene Jonas wondered if Charlotte Oduro would ever get married again based on the things she had said in the past.

"If you are a lady do not emulate the actions of Charlotte Oduro. If you are watching me know, I wish the best for you in your marriage, because finding a husband is difficult," he said.

Social media commentator reacts to Charlotte Oduro's divorce, advises young Ghanaian ladies. Photo credit: @utvghana/X @Apostle Solomon Oduro/Facebook

The comments by Twene Jonas come after Apostle Solomon Oduro in a statement announced that he was no longer married to Charlotte Oduro.

The video had generated over 2,000 likes and 200 comments at the time of writing this report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Charlotte Oduro's marriage

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared their views on the collapse of Charlotte Oduro's marriage.

Kaye indicated:

"Also no matter how famous u get. please keep your private life private."

Rica commented:

"My man is really making sense."

Mãřĩo wrote:

"Oh final judge, the case reached your hands, Advise from the headquarters."

Joyce added:

"You people don't understand her he uses her past to educate us but we people use it to insult her is her past."

eben Boakye added:

"Now u are only inside ur car and room. show us the glass nkoaa. every one minute Aban car team."

Vivian Kabutey added:

"Hmm you're talking but no one knows what happened so please my brother don't judge ok."

Mohammed Gargo added:

"Bossu you are talking about asofo maame and the same time marriage counsellor."

Apostle Oduro seeks compensation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a court petition submitted by Apostle Solomon Oduro had surfaced online.

This comes after he initiated the process to get his 16-year marriage dissolved.

One of the reliefs to the court was for Charlotte Oduro to pay GH¢550k to him as compensation.

