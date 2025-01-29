Prophet Stephen Adom-Kyei Duah has reportedly expanded his church with a new branch in North America

The new church was captured in a trending video posted by a young Ghanaian man based in Canada

Members of the church who came across the video have expressed joy and commended their spiritual father

The founder and leader of the Believers Worship Centre (BWC), Stephen Adom-Kyei Duah has reportedly opened a new church branch in Canada.

This is said to be part of the Ghanaian preacher's efforts to spread the Adom-Nyame gospel across the globe to win more souls for Christ.

Prophet Stephen Adom-Kyei Duah reportedly opens a new church branch in Canada. Photo credit: Prophet Stephen Adom-Kyei Duah/Facebook.

A video shared on TikTok by a gentleman identified as Takyi showed the purported new BWC branch in Canada.

The church is housed on the second floor of a story building reportedly rented by the revered man of God to extend his territories overseas.

From the video, the building had a large signpost with the image and name of Prophet Adom-Kyei Duah printed on it.

This achievement by the Ghanaian man of God has marked a major milestone in his desire to spread his message across the world.

This is one of several church branches established by the leader of the BWC, which is also known as the Philadelphia Church.

In July 2024, Adom-Kyei Duah commissioned what is arguably Ghana's biggest church at Pokuase Katapor Estate in the Greater Accra Region.

The auditorium has a capacity of 25,000, surpassing the Perez Chapel which can seat 14,000 people.

During the grand opening of the facility, congregants of the church, known as the Philadelphia Movement, showed up in their numbers to fill the 25,000-seater capacity auditorium to support their spiritual leader.

Members of the Philadelphia Movement went agog, singing and dancing, the moment after the church was announced duly commissioned by Prophet Adom-Kyei Duah.

Prophet Adom-Kyei Duah's followers express happiness

After Takyi shared the video of the new branch of the BWC in Canada, followers of Prophet Adom-Kyei Duah thronged the comments section to react

Below are some of the comments, including reactions from the Philadelphia Movement to news of the church expanding to North America.

Abenalinaa said:

"ADOm NYAME nti my visa will be approved soon and I will definitely join you to worship."

@Ruth Veeda also said:

"In the name of Adom Nyame I'm on my way coming there straight. Amen."

@Fine gal commented:

"Philadelphia to the whole world."

@osuaninphiladel also commented:

"You go respect this man by all means."

Prophet Adom-Kyei Duah prays for daughter

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Prophet Adom-Kyei prayed for his daughter, Perpetual, on her 25th birthday.

To mark the silver jubilee of his daughter's life, a plush dinner party was organized in the lady's honour.

The luxurious event was attended by Lady Perpetual's friends and loved ones, with videos circulating online.

In the video sighted on social media, the pastor and his wife joined their child to cut the special birthday cake.

