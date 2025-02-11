The ex-husband of Charlotte Oduro advised men to marry women who respect and submit to them more than anyone else

Apostle Solomon Oduro emphasised that a good wife should be respectful, humble, serve her husband, and fear God

The old video which surfaced after news of their divorce has got several reactions on social media

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The founder and leader of Royal Victory Family Church International, Apostle Solomon Oduro has advised men on the type of women they should marry.

The former husband of Rev Charlotte Oduro said men must ensure that they marry right so their marriages do not fail.

Apostle Solomon Oduro advises men on the type of women to marry. Photo credit: therealwomaninme_ & apostledrsolomonoduro

Source: Instagram

In an old video on Facebook which has surfaced after news of the pastor and his wife broke, Apostle Solomon Oduro said men must marry women who bow to them.

He added that men must also look out for women who are willing to respect them more than any other person.

“Marry a woman who bows to you as her husband. Don’t marry a woman who respects her pastor and other men more than her man. A woman who regards other men because they give her money isn’t to be married. Don’t marry a woman who can call you ‘My Lord’. Marry a woman who serves in humility and fears God.”

He said men should be observant and ensure their wives portray these attributes before they marry them.

Apostle Solomon Oduro also admonished women to be humble and serve their men so they do not end up divorced.

“Learn sense and be humble because when you marry you serve the man and his family.”

The man who married Rev Charlotte Oduro for 16 years before they divorced shared these nuggets at his church during a sermon.

Watch the video below:

Netizens share thoughts on pastor’s advice

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Cila Adjoa Duffuor on Facebook. Read them below:

Masof Offei said:

“Concert boy. Was your mother bowing to your dad? Narcissistic personality disorder.”

Juliet Anning wrote:

“Every woman has a man that she can easily submit to, so if your wife can't submit to you, work on yourself.”

Maame Efua said:

“Charley…It’s just because your wife is higher than you in many things…I just realized..if you just met there’s no way she will marry you,…it’s natural ,there’s another man she can really submit and respect…her standards are very different from yours and it makes it difficult.”

Mary-Joan Aseye wrote:

“When you married uncivilized men dierr… saaa o. Low mentality, manipulative and narcissistic behavior.Angel don’t stay in hell. Charlotte you made the right decision for walking away from that toxic marriage. All this because of marriage? Eeeeeiii 🤣🤣🤣me dier I can’t tolerate nonsense ooo… I don’t have patience at all.”

Gloria Osei Sarfo said:

“Old women and old men are calling them papa papa. 3b3 y3 d3n na he will not expect his wife to call him my lord.”

Josberta Gyan-Kwakye wrote:

“Ei ei ei ei eeeeeeeiiiiiiiii. So marriage is all about the man and his whims. Mercy!”

Anita Achiaa said:

“But they can never compete with their fellow men in the workforce. They are only bosses in their four family households. Successful, respectful and accomplished men don't go around asking for submission and respect.”

Charlotte Oduro advises single ladies

Rev Charlotte Oduro advises single ladies to learn from elderly people when it comes to marriage. Photo credit: @therealwomaninme

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Rev Charlotte Oduro admonished single ladies not to rush into marriage.

The counsellor said that based on her marital experience it is better to be well prepared before one gets married.

Netizens thronged the comment section to share their thoughts.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh