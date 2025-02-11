An old video of Reverend Charlotte Oduro opening up on the shortfalls in her failed marriage has gone viral

The counsellor admitted she made some mistakes in her marriage adding she could have done better

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video comforted the embattled marriage counsellor on her experiences

It has now emerged that Reverend Charlotte Oduro waded into the cheating scandal involving the Founder of Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry Prophet, Dr Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye aka Prophet Ogyaba and budding Ghanaian singer Cassie.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Charlotte Oduro who was speaking in an interview called for cool heads to prevail regarding the impasse between Ogyaba and his disgruntled mistress Cassie.

As a marriage counsellor, she appealed to Prophet Ogyaba to cease talking about his infidelity on social media based on the fact that he was a man of God and that many people looked out for him.

"When the two of them meet Ogyaba should know that he is on a different level from Cassie. Every day I say that we should not allow our emotions to do that things would put God's glory into disrepute."

"We all make mistakes, but people closer to these two should find a nice way to talk to them."

Quizzed by the interviewer as to whether there was an association for men of God in Ghana, Charlotte Oduro responded in the affirmative.

She agreed with the assertion that Prophet Ogyaba should be advised by seasoned men of God in the wake of his infidelity and the brouhaha that has arisen from out.

This video surfaced as Apostle Solomon Oduro, the ex-husband of Reverend Charlotte Oduro announced in a statement that his 16-year marriage with the marriage counsellor had ended.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1000 likes and 20 comments

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Charlotte Oduro's becoming a divorcee

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video praised Charlotte Oduro for her sound advice on the issue.

debyhin commented:

"Please Let's correct ourselves. Most of these pastors operate on their own and not under the discipline of the Christian Council. So please let the council be."

Rima added:

"Use your platform to advise Married Men. Fathers day can never hold. People say men can cheat which is wrong."

VOTYGHTV indicated:

"Madam go solve your husband own .your own husband is worst and his own go come out soon."

Charlotte Oduro's ex-husband advises men

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Solomon Oduro has advised men when it comes to marriage.

The former husband of Rev Charlotte Oduro in an old video said men must ensure that they marry the right women.

He stressed the need for men to look out for women who are willing to respect them more than any other person.

