Otumfuo Osei Tutu Adopts Nana Pooley's Children, Puts Them On Scholarship
Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has adopted the children of the late Kumasi Asante Kotoko fan, Nana Pooley.
The revered monarch has also placed the children on a full scholarship to support their education.
The benevolent act by Otumfuo is expected to offer much-needed relief to the family of the late actor, who recently passed away.
His untimely death left his children in a difficult financial situation, with concerns raised about their future.
However, the intervention of the Asantehene has brought hope and assurance to the family.
The scholarship will cover the full cost of the children’s education, including tuition, books, and other related expenses.
