A video of a Ghanaian TikToker reacting to news that Charlotte Oduro is now a divorcee has gone viral

This comes after she commended the marriage counsellor and urged her to keep up with her work of advising people

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared opinions on the comments by Maa Linda

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Linda Osei, affectionately called Maa Linda has jumped to the aid of embattled marriage counsellor Reverend Charlotte Oduro in the wake of her divorce.

In a TikTok video, Maa Linda congratulated Reverend Charlotte Oduro on getting divorced saying there was nothing to be ashamed of.

Maa Linda defends Charlotte Oduro and celebrates her in video for becoming a divorcee. Photo credit: @lindaosei/TikTok, @charlotte effect/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She stated that it takes courage for a married woman to finally give up and walk away from a union after so many years.

In a show of solidarity, she congratulated Charlotte Oduro on agreeing to end the marriage saying the move means she cherishes her peace of mind.

She also appealed to her not to shun her work as a counsellor because she was well-versed and gifted when it comes to speaking about relationships.

Marriage counsellor, Charlotte Oduro speaks at a summit in Italy. Photo credit: @maamesikaofficial/Instagram

Source: Instagram

"Sister well done, you did very well, only God knows what you were going through. It was obvious she used her lived experience as a married woman to advise others. Divorce is done by people who are bold and courageous because it is not easy."

Maa Linda used herself as an example by confessing that she was not perturbed saying she was also a divorcee.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 15,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Maa Linda's advice to Charlotte Oduro

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared diverse opinions on Charlotte Oduro's divorce.

SUNSHINE-24 indicated:

"How do I explain to my parents that I only want a child not a husband."

Queenie 1 added:

"Marriage is the sweetest thing just pray to God to get you the right person."

afua_Winelogist wrote:

"I entered when I was 18 with two kids now I am 25 and single, it's hard but it's life cos the things I see at my younger age this thing has turned me into a talkative, but thank God I am alive."

Beatrice Sika Tsegah added:

"Maa Linda is true, I started planning to leave my marriage when it was just two years. When I had my first child thinking things would be ok, but finally I left when the marriage was 22 years."

Charlotte Oduro's ex-husband advises men

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Solomon Oduro cautioned men on the type of women they should marry.

The former husband of Rev Charlotte Oduro in a video said men must ensure that they choose the right partners.

He added that men must also look out for women who are willing to respect them.

Source: YEN.com.gh