A Nigerian lady shared how a Ghanaian man who frequently expressed his love for her ghosted her after she asked him for money

She said the man had been consistently messaging her but disappeared the moment she requested 50,000 naira and equivalent of GH¢500

Using her experience as an example, the Nigerian lady asked ladies to bill men who they do not like and that will let them disappear

A Nigerian lady shared her experience of how a Ghanaian man who professed love to her ghosted her when she asked him for money.

The lady said she met the man when she travelled to Ghana. She did not state the specific reason for her travel to Ghana.

In a video on X, she said the Ghanaian man kept telling her how he missed her after she had gone back to Nigeria.

"This man has been in my DM ever since I left Ghana. He was asking me 'When are you coming back?' 'I miss you', video calling me every single day."

The Nigerian lady said she asked the man for money to get her nails and hair done. Instead of sending her the money, the man failed to respond to the message and she has not heard from him again.

"I was talking to this Ghanaian man and I asked him for money. I said I want to do my hair, I want to do my nails. In Naira, it was around 50,000 naira, just 50k. Guess what that day that I asked him for money to do my hair ever since then he has not replied to me again."

The lady said her incident with the Ghanaian man happened in 2024 so she was expecting that during the Christmas and New Year season, the man would let everything go and at least send well wishes. But her expectations were not met.

"That was last year. This is a new year. Not even Merry Christmas, not even Happy New Year, I have not heard a word from him again."

She added that if a lady does not like a man who is pestering her all she needs to do to get rid of him is to make financial demands.

"This is exactly how you make men you don't like leave you alone. Just ask them for money. If there's any man that you don't like and you want him to leave you alone, bill him. He's going to run away on his own."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to man ghosting potential lover

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @withAlvin on X. Read them below:

@withAlvin__ said:

“Context: 50,000 Naira is almost equivalent to ¢500. This is absolutely nothing a young man dating Instagram girls can’t afford. If this story is true, It’s obvious the guy was just pissed off and truly didn’t want the drama.”

@BrokenDbee wrote:

“Make she bill Nigerian boy that amount see.”

@eddievanbossu_ said:

“So if I understand her logic: “Women who like and want you will not require you to spend on them…”??? A flawed hypothesis 😂”

@Esinucady wrote:

“You see oo. They will rather be calling us gold digger 😂😂 Meanwhile the guy thought she had gold do she was coming to dig 😂.”

@BrokenDbee said:

“Them take do am naa she start dey advice ladies.”

@1GOODBoY4 wrote:

“This will cook us.”

@JuniorRockston1 said:

“I love you so I should accept billing? 😂😂😂ego over you.”

