A video of a physically challenged Ghanaian man appealing for love has surfaced on social media

In the video, he expressed his desire to have a woman I'm his life who would be willing to marry him

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with some sympathising with him, while others wished him well on his search

A physically challenged Ghanaian man has openly appealed for love and marriage in an emotional video circulating online.

In the video, the man, seated in a wheelchair, expresses his heartfelt desire to find a life partner who will love and cherish him despite his physical limitations.

Physically challenged Ghanaian man appeals for love on social media. Image source: Osomfour Pozo

Source: TikTok

He noted that he had been single for many years and longed to have a wife but did not have any woman to love him.

“Doesn't anyone love me? I want someone to love me. I want to get married,” he said with a mix of vulnerability and courage.

His plea has touched the hearts of many social media users, prompting them to react with compassion and encouragement.

Several individuals commended his boldness, urging society to be more supportive of people living with disabilities.

Ladies express their interest

Ladies who saw the video of the man were touched by his plea and in the comments section, requested to marry him.

@Akosua Active wrote:

"I wish I could but im a poor girl now starting life. I don't even have one plate on my one."

@ohemaa papabi wrote:

"My dear 😘 if I have money l will married you but l didn't have money now please 🙏🙏 wait next year by now we will married very soon."

@Owusu wrote:

"I love you do you love me too."

@Sweet lady wrote:

"Pls I'm there for u dear don't worry."

@Aworxo Mary wrote:

"Am single but,am from Volta Region."

@Gentle Baron wrote:

"My girlfriend is cheating on me n I have seen it but I’m afraid if I confront her she’ll leave me. any help."

@TINA, BABY wrote:

"Pls am very very ready for u my love."

@Paloma wrote:

"Wo ny3 serious take her to Auntie Naa."

@Calinda_Kendel wrote:

"Please add money to make it spicy."

@Prophetess Rinda wrote:

"You own woman will locate you very soon my dear."

