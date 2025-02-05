A video of the Gomoa Traditional Council issuing a stern warning to its citizens over the Valentine's Day celebration has surfaced on social media

The chiefs in the video banned the celebration of the day due to a pending funeral of their deceased chief

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some sympathised with the chiefs, while others invited the townsfolk to their communities

This year's Valentine's Day celebration has been banned in Goaso, a town in the Ahafo Region of Ghana.

The decision follows the demise of the Paramount Chief of the area, Nana Kwasi Bosompra, who passed away in 2024.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, the chiefs indicated that the community needs some serenity to mourn the passing of their beloved chief, therefore no public celebration of Valentine's Day will be countenanced.

"The traditional council has placed a ban on Valentine's Day and its related activities. If you want to celebrate Valentine's Day, celebrate it in your room. Nobody should hold any party at any hotel in this town," the chiefs warned.

Nana Bosompra passes away

On December 3, 2024, Nana Kwasi Bosompra passed away. Members of the Goaso Traditional Council confirmed the news, weeks after his passing. He died aged 58 after being unwell for a while.

Preparations for his burial service are underway, leading to the ban on this year's Valentine's Day celebration.

Members of the traditional council have cast a ban on public parties. Clad in red and black attires, they promised to deal with anyone who defied their order.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to ban on Valentine's Day

Netizens who saw the video about the ban on Valentine's Day in Goaso expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

While some sympathised with the chiefs, others extended invitations to community members to come and celebrate the day in their towns.

@OGM wrote:

"Aden broken heart akye nananom anaaa?"

@Godfred Kwarteng wrote:

"After all 6 feet."

@kofi.katoo wrote:

"How can this city or town develop?"

@nana trendz wrote:

"We the singles are proud of you. Nananom piaaaaw."

@Junior wrote:

"Y’all should come to Kumasi wae na Sarkodie and Efya have a program at Ridge Condos."

@KHOFIE_GH wrote:

"What development can this bring??"

@Akua-Ba Qwarme wrote:

"Eiiii s3 wo maame awu na s3 mennso meyere awo a, na 3kyer3 s3 ma mennye mani anaa?"

@Nana Adjowa sikapa wrote:

"Please you people should come to Ahafo Kenyasi am there."

@Nana Kwame Mtn wrote:

"Ehii Nananom get broken heart May Nana’s Soul Rest In Peace."

@Mbappe jr Edwino wrote:

"The question is did they know the history behind Val's day."

@baby face wrote:

"The way am happy errrrrr only God knows."

