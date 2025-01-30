A video of a Ghanaian taxi driver in the US reacting to the ongoing mass deportation has gone viral

He lamented that his work as a taxi driver had been severely affected as people now prefer to stay in-door

Ghanaians who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the comments by the young man

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Nana King, a Ghanaian man who is legally resident in the US has resolved to return home in the wake of the ongoing crackdown on undocumented migrants by President Donald Trump's administration.

Speaking in an interview with DJ Nyaami, the young man who was reacting to the ongoing raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lamented that his business as a taxi driver had been negatively impacted.

A Ghanaian taxi driver in the US complains over low sales in recent days. Photo credit: @SVTV Africa/YouTube, @The Washington Post/Getty Images

Source: UGC

He explained that on a normal work routine he could make $400 equivalent to GH¢6,000 daily in sales.

He said ever since the arrest of undocumented migrants intensified he barely makes $100 equivalent to GH¢1,400 a day.

He blamed it on the fact many people now opt to stay indoors for fear of being arrested by ICE and deported to their country of origin.

Nana King said the best decision for him would be to take time off his work and return to Ghana hoping that people in the US particularly immigrants would get the confidence to go about their normal business without fear of being apprehended.

"I now want to give my car to someone so I can move to Ghana for three months."

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 60,000 views and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to ICE raids in the US

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the ongoing mass deportation in the US.

@kuntaabeiku3536 indicated:

"This guy is part of the people you should not associate with when you go abroad as a Ghanaian. So negative."

@0382isaac

"Till when are people going to hide? if this thing is passed by law, it’s not gonna stop. so i would go home if i was in such state."

@Gyaensemhunu wrote:

"This guy is talking like a senator but yet knows very little about the situation. Interesting world we live in. Heart out to all people affected."

@benjaminfynn7619 wrote:

"I don't think is about immigration, is about congestion price, they charge anyone who drive lower 60th street have pay $9 dollars, about the yellow taxi every January and February the taxi business is slow thanks."

@missbee1330 added:

"What a pessimistic guy. Because he has papers he’s so sarcastic and happy his brothers are in dire need."

Twene Jonas opens up on deportation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that controversial social commentator in the US, Twene Jonas has complained that some Ghanaians are desperately trying to get him deported.

Twene Jonas in a TikTok video lamented that many people have reported him to US Immigration.

He remained confident about his legal status in the United States.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh