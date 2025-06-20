A fatal accident has occurred at UCC’s second gate involving a tipper truck and three vehicles

One pedestrian died and another person was hospitalised after reportedly being hit by a truck

The incident has sparked public outcry and renewed concerns over road safety in the country

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A devastating accident occurred on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at approximately 12:48 PM in front of the second gate of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in Ghana's Central Region.

Reports suggested that at least one person was confirmed dead following a collision involving a tipper truck loaded with sand and three vehicles, including a Honda CRV SUV, a red saloon, and a rickshaw, locally known as 'pragya'.

One person dies a horrific road accident outside the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana on June 19, 2025. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

CCTV footage captured the horrific incident, which showed the tipper truck running over a pedestrian who was waiting to cross the road.

The impact was severe, causing extensive damage to the vehicles involved. An occupant of the red saloon car was found unconscious and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

It is unclear whether any UCC students were involved in the gory accident, which happened in front of the school.

The police are likely to conduct an investigation into the accident, which will help determine the cause and identity the victims and those responsible.

The findings would also be crucial in determining liability and informing measures to prevent similar incidents.

UCC accident sparks road safety concerns

This unfortunate incident has sparked concerns about road safety in Ghana, particularly around busy intersections and areas with high pedestrian traffic. Authorities may need to review safety measures and enforcement to mitigate such risks.

While there are not yet clear details on the emergency response, it is crucial for authorities to investigate the incident thoroughly to determine the cause and prevent similar accidents in the future.

The video of the UCC accident has trended online.

Ghanaians react to devastating UCC accident

News of the accident at UCC's second gate has left many Ghanaians on social media heartbroken and devastated.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@lexis_boadi said:

"It's soo Sad. I dnt really knw the place. But i think there is no traffic before and after the gate. They should be a traffic light before and after the gate. So those Crossing or doing the turn will also have their way on time. Bcs if you look at the previous cars who passed. You can clearly see the rate at which those cars were speeding. Its soo sad."

@nanaakuayirenkyiwa also said:

"Aaaah even if it's brake failure there were no cars on the road and he could have done something rather than running them over unless there is more to it cuz it doesn't make sense."

@egyiriba_lysis commented:

"Gosh…. I felt that."

A UCC final-year student, Miss Candy Osei Abora, reportedly loses her life in a gas explosion. Photo credit: @candy.osei.abora & @campuswithalpha/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

UCC final-year student dies in explosion

In related news, YEN.com.gh reported that a UCC student died tragically after a gas explosion in the Central Region.

The death of Candy Osei Abora left students and lecturers of Valco Hall and the wider university community reeling.

The university hall confirmed the news in an emotional statement, promising details about her funeral arrangements.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh