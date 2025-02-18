A Ghanaian lady in the UK has become stranded after she exchanged her 10-bedroom apartment in Ghana to travel abroad

The lady is unable to reach her agent who helped her secure documents to travel and she has not got a job abroad

Social media users who heard her story shared varied opinions on the matter in the comment section

A Ghanaian lady exchanged her mansion in Ghana for a UK-dependent visa so she could travel abroad in search of greener pastures.

The lady said she struggled to build her house in Ghana but decided to give it to the agent so she could travel to the UK.

Narrating the incident, DJ Nyaami said the woman is now stranded since she is unable to reach the agent and does not have a job.

“She said she owned a 10-bedroom house in Ghana and she gave it to an agent so she could travel abroad. She expected that she would get a job when she travelled abroad, so she could build more apartments in Ghana. So, she went to the court to sign and give the house to the agent.”

“After the agent brought her to the UK, she has not got a job. When she was speaking, the lady was crying and complaining that the agent did not fulfil all he promised. She added that they made her a dependent on someone," he added.

Addressing the issue a Ghanaian living in the UK, Albert Osei Tutu said even though the lady who sold her house is at fault he blames the agent.

According to him, the travel agents deceive prospective travellers by sugarcoating things and that pushes them to sell their properties and even borrow so they can leave Ghana. However, the expectations are often not met when they relocate.

“I blame the agents. For all you know, he told the lady that she would be able to build a bigger house when she travels abroad. The agent knows that all he is saying are lies. But he will sugarcoat the issues for those who want to travel.”

@missogoe2704 said:

“Thank you, my brother. What this man saying is so so so truth 💯 we abuse every opportunities, it's so sad hmmmmm.”

@bennyboy5084 wrote:

“10 bedroom house ...the owner of the house is more foolish than the agent ...lets be honest here ..we have soo many OTOOOLEGE in Ghana ..ahh HOUSE AGAINST VISA ...MUMU ANAA??”

@bernardamorrisonjnr3847 said:

“One of my uncle is in Italy, he always beg his friends for ticket to go back Italy anytime he comes to Ghana. Akom ne nkyiremuu.”

@kevinagyapong5600 wrote:

“Some people back home think when you come here make it big time is not true Ghana is better than UK all the time when I say that people don't understand me.”

@stephenasamoah7839 said:

“Let build our country Ghana and stop traveling — 35million of Us can’t travel and leave Ghana —Let’s build Ghana.”

@KwabenaOwusu-zy4lk wrote:

“If you are able to build 10 bedroom house whiles working in Ghana, what makes you think you can't make it big here with the right mindset. Follow Obeng Darko and you will love Ghana.”

@GiftyDeb said:

“Maybe the person thought he or she was coming to do gold mining, popularly known in Ghana as galamsey 😂😂😂😂. 10 solid bedrooms just for what? You could have rented it out for more cash out. Eeish 😮😮😮.”

