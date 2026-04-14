A young lady who relocated to the UK, hoping to find work, is not having it as easy as she had envisaged

This comes after she took to social media to share her struggles with finding a company that offers a Certificate of Sponsorship (COS).

Some social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the concerns of the young lady

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young lady who recently moved to the UK left many people feeling emotional after she took to social media to vent her frustration about life in the country.

In a now-viral video, the lady, known on TikTok as @maryduruanyanwu, shared a clip of herself looking visibly distraught as she opened up about what happened during a job interview for a role as a care worker.

A young lady who relocated abroad to work shares her struggle getting care work Photo credit: @RSpeakshermind/X

Source: TikTok

She explained that after performing very well in the interview and feeling confident about her chances, she asked if the job came with a Certificate of Sponsorship, to which she was told no.

The lady, who sounded teary at one point, wondered why institutions and companies in the UK were barely offering COS for care jobs.

“There is this heartbreak that comes with it. I have smashed the interview, and you cannot sponsor me. What is going on? Is it that the whole of England , no care company wants to sponsor somebody? People can no longer apply for jobs again because there is no sponsorship.”

Overcome with emotion, she then contemplated whether she should return to her home country, Nigeria.

The Certificate of Sponsorship is of key importance in the UK, as it ensures that foreign workers obtain the legal permit to stay and work in the country.

Watch the TikTok video below.

A young lady cries out over difficulty securing care work, which offers a Certificate of Sponsorship. Photo credit: @David Sacks/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 2,000 likes and more than 200 comments.

Watch the TikTok below:

Reactions as lady shares struggles obtaining COS

Social media users who watched the video sympathised with the young lady over her ordeal in obtaining a Certificate of Sponsorship.

Tolulope_03 commented:

“3 offers with NHS and they are waiting for the Home Office to decide for them before they offer sponsorship. The company I work with currently already submitted my application for sponsorship; their licence got revoked in the process. I’m stuck. I only have 14 days left. I still believe I will get mine before my visa runs out. I will come back to tell you I got my sponsorship.”

Triple A indicated:

“A candid advice I will give is to try Scotland/Glasgow.”

J Ritchie added:

“There are many reasons companies can’t sponsor. Affordability is the main reason. It is now £525 for a COS and £1,320 per year of sponsorship. Also, the increase in energy costs with the Iran war has hit care homes badly. Not to mention, the Home Office is making it difficult to even get a new COS.”

Lisa opined:

“Even without sponsorship, my dear, we don’t get hired. We have settled status, but the job market is the pits.”

Nurse moves to UK to be a care worker

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian nurse also decided to relocate to the UK to work as a caregiver.

A video on her TikTok showed her arrival, during which she opened up about how she was trying to acclimatise to the new weather.

The young lady disclosed that she kept her travel plans very discreet, even from her colleagues at work.

Source: YEN.com.gh