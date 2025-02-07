A Ghanaian man has shared his heartbreaking story of how he landed in Nigerian when a good friend promised to help him travel to Canada

He indicated that despite paying a huge sum of money, his friend deceived him and failed to honour his promise of taking him abroad

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and expressed their views in the comments section of the post

A Ghanaian man has recounted his harrowing experience of how he was allegedly deceived and scammed by a group of people, including his close friend, who promised to help him relocate abroad.

Recounting his ordeal, he noted that a trusted introduced him to the group and testified to being a beneficiary of their services.

Ghanaian man shares heartbreaking details of how a friend who promised to send him to Canada deceived him. Image source: Ka ma me

"I hadn't heard from him in a while but he reached out one day and conveyed a message to me through my wife. He wanted me to get in touch.

"When I did, he told me about an organisation that helped people travel abroad and that he was a beneficiary. He said he was in Nigeria, preparing to go to Canada, thanks to the services of the orgab I wasn't sure about his claim but he was a trusted friend so I decided to give it a try.

The man claimed his friend gave him detailed instructions about the process of relocating and he followed all the instructions. The process included first travelling to Nigeria, completing a visa application and other processes before finally travelling to Canada.

He noted he followed due process and paid an initial GH¢1,000 and landed in Nigeria after a few days.

"They told me their office was in Lagos but when I realised I was in Abeokuta," he added.

The aggrieved man noted that he was asked to pay more money but since he did not have the money, he sought assistance from a cousin. His cousin refused to help him because he suspected it was a scam. This led him to return to Ghana.

A few days after his return to Ghana, he was contacted by his friend again, asking why he aborted the process. He explained himself and his friend criticised his cousin for refusing to help.

He then convinced him to find money and go through the process again since it was a great investment and he would regain his money in a few days after relocating to Canada.

"I trusted him and sold my only land to raise the amount and to start the process again," he said.

Sadly, he got to Nigeria and realised he had been scammed by his friend. He noted that he never travelled to Canada although he paid a huge sum of money and his friend who claimed to have relocated was living in a ghetto in Nigeria and duping unsuspecting victims.

He therefore shared his story to raise awareness of the activities of unscrupulous people like his friend.

