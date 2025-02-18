Rev Charlotte Oduro is set to host a mega conference at the University of Ghana on February 22, 2025

This would be the counsellor's first major public event hosted in Ghana after her ex-husband announced her divorce

Netizens who saw the post about her comeback expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

Renowned counselor and preacher, Rev. Charlotte Oduro, has made a powerful comeback after her divorce and is set to host her first-ever show in Ghana.

Known for her insightful relationship advice and motivational messages, Rev. Oduro’s return has sparked excitement among her followers.

After going through a challenging personal phase, she is now channeling her experiences into an inspiring new journey.

Who is Rev Charlotte Oduro?

Rev Charlotte Oduro is a renowned Ghanaian counsellor who has inspired many marriages. However, the unexpected happened when the husband of this great relationship and marriage coach announced their divorce.

He noted in his statement announcing the divorce that, the decision had become necessary since all efforts at reconciliation had failed.

Rev Charlotte has been silent after her ex-husband's announcement but is ready to shake Ghana with a groundbreaking conference scheduled to take place at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Her upcoming show is expected to tackle real-life issues on personal growth, offering wisdom and healing to many.

As she readies to take the stage once again, fans and supporters eagerly await the impactful conversations and life-changing moments her show will bring.

Netizens react to Charlotte Oduro's upcoming event

In the comments section, netizens expressed a flurry of reactions. While some commended her for finding strength and bouncing back, others also expressed their support for her.

@sk hosea🇬🇭🇨🇦 wrote:

"I prefer not to speak."

@Stephanie Enchill

"Called according to purpose ."

@Comfort ❤️❤️❤️🙏 wrote:

"Love you mummy 🙏❤️🥰."

Minstrel Seddy wrote:

"🔥🔥🔥."

@Great Warrior wrote:

"🙏🙏🙏."

@Dzifanu El Roi wrote:

"✌️✌️✌️."

Charlotte Oduro speaks at relationship summit in Italy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Charlotte Oduro speaking at a relationship summit in Italy has gone viral on social media.

She advised attendees at the event on what things to note when it comes to choosing their partners.

The video surfaced at a time when news of her divorce from Solomon Oduro had become a trending topic.

