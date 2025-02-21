Moses Apetorgbor Afenyo-Kwofie: Meet Alex Afenyo-Markin's 80-Year-Old Dad
- A video of the biological father of Minority Leader Alexandar Afenyo-Markin has surfaced on social media
- The man has been identified as Moses Apetorgbor Afenyo Kwofie who lives in the Volta Region
- Netizens have expressed mixed reactions as some have commended him while others were thrilled by his looks
The biological father of Minority Leader, Alexandar Afenyo-Markin has surfaced on social media.
Mr Afenyo Markin's father has been identified as Moses Apetorgbor Afenyo-Markin.
Reports indicate that he lives in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region. Mr Afenyo-Kwofie is reportedly eighty (80) years old.
A woman identified as Daavi Abla Amewota Amable introduced Mr Afenyo-Kwofie to the internet community.
Mr Moses Afenyo Kwofie is an Agricultural Technician by profession and also worked as an administrative assistant until his retirement.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh