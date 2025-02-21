A video of the biological father of Minority Leader Alexandar Afenyo-Markin has surfaced on social media

The man has been identified as Moses Apetorgbor Afenyo Kwofie who lives in the Volta Region

Netizens have expressed mixed reactions as some have commended him while others were thrilled by his looks

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The biological father of Minority Leader, Alexandar Afenyo-Markin has surfaced on social media.

Mr Afenyo Markin's father has been identified as Moses Apetorgbor Afenyo-Markin.

Moses Apetorgbor Afenyo-Kwofie is the biological father of Alex Afenyo Markin. Image source: Alex Afenyo-Markin

Source: Facebook

Reports indicate that he lives in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region. Mr Afenyo-Kwofie is reportedly eighty (80) years old.

A woman identified as Daavi Abla Amewota Amable introduced Mr Afenyo-Kwofie to the internet community.

Mr Moses Afenyo Kwofie is an Agricultural Technician by profession and also worked as an administrative assistant until his retirement.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh