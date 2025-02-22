Oheneni Adazoa: Sompa FM Host Gets Ultra-Modern Studio For Her Show, Beautiful Videos Drops
- Sompa FM host Oheneni Adazoa and her team have been moved to a brand-new studio
- The ultra-modern studio has smart equipment as well as a beautiful environment
- Netizens who saw videos of the new studio were impressed and expressed their views in the comments section
Popular Ghanaian media personality, Oheneni Adazoa, has taken her craft to the next level with the launch of a brand-new ultra-modern studio.
The exciting development has left fans and her team excited and anticipating a greater show.
The new studio, which has state-of-the-art equipment and a sleek design, is expected to enhance the quality of content production and elevate Adazoa’s brand to greater heights.
Videos of the space have surfaced online, showing its sophisticated setup and cutting-edge technology.
The host and her team were delighted as they walked into the studio to host their first show.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to new studio
Netizens have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating this major milestone.
Many have expressed excitement over the impact the new studio will have on Adazoa’s work. However, others also believed more work needs to be done to ensure Oheneni has a good show.
