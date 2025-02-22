Sompa FM host Oheneni Adazoa and her team have been moved to a brand-new studio

The ultra-modern studio has smart equipment as well as a beautiful environment

Netizens who saw videos of the new studio were impressed and expressed their views in the comments section

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Oheneni Adazoa, has taken her craft to the next level with the launch of a brand-new ultra-modern studio.

The exciting development has left fans and her team excited and anticipating a greater show.

Oheneni Adazoa and team move into an ultra-modern studio. Image source: Sompa Nkommo

Source: TikTok

The new studio, which has state-of-the-art equipment and a sleek design, is expected to enhance the quality of content production and elevate Adazoa’s brand to greater heights.

Videos of the space have surfaced online, showing its sophisticated setup and cutting-edge technology.

The host and her team were delighted as they walked into the studio to host their first show.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to new studio

Netizens have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating this major milestone.

Many have expressed excitement over the impact the new studio will have on Adazoa’s work. However, others also believed more work needs to be done to ensure Oheneni has a good show.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh