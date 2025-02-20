Sally of Di Asa Fame Marries Slim Tall Man in Beautiful Ceremony, Videos Drop
- A former contestant of the Di Asa show has tied the knot and left many netizens in awe after videos of her marriage ceremony surfaced
- The beautiful woman, despite being plus-sized happily married a slim tall handsome man in a beautiful ceremony
- Netizens who saw the videos of the wedding greeted the post with mixed reactions as some congratulated Sally while others marvelled over their union
Former Di Asa contestant, Sally, has married her sweetheart in an attractive and classy ceremony.
The two recently got married, with videos of their beautiful wedding thrilling her fans and loved ones.
Sally, did not marry just any man. She married a slim tall handsome gentleman, despite being plus-size.
The couple had a great time together at the ceremony as videos of the event show them happily dancing.
Sally was part of the seventh edition of Di Asa. Di Asa is a Ghanaian reality show for plus-size women who are given the platform to showcase their dancing skills.
Congratulations pour in for Sally
Netizens, especially her fans were impressed and congratulated her in the comments section. Others also commented on her husband's handsome looks.
@AbubA Alii wrote:
"Everyone has a taste, but this is a bitter one for me anyways HML may your own be among the best."
@Nubanie Cisse wrote:
"I’m sure de groom is long 🥰❤️."
@AllaBellinghamghiniesta77 wrote:
"Please which country is this?😂"
@Hayu Humble wrote:
"This no be half loaf, na full bakery😂😂😂😂."
@naa dollar wrote:
"We went to Di Asa the same year 🥰."
@King Ratty wrote:
"Some men too no Dey fear ooooo."
@Moon Tv wrote:
"The moral lessons from this video is well noted."
@musahsulemana846 wrote:
"R I P my brother 😂😂."
@brathophic wrote:
"So Obolo too dey Reject proposal."
@TwentyNine wrote:
"This woman is really blessed,Allah gave her everything,ga tumbi,ga dowawu ga mamma..Allahu Akbar."
Arr_Mee_Nah
Lemme reserve my comment 😁
1d ago
4
Reply
View 2 replies
Lynx
I'm just imagining
3d ago
5
Reply
View 2 replies
iGaddafihub iCare
First time seeing obolo married 🥺
3d ago
6
Reply
View 1 reply
Son-Of-Grace
no be small job this guy get for house 😁😁
3d ago
444
Reply
View 22 replies
blakk_48
The husband mother will be praying for her son every blessed day for long life, cos he is controlling big thing
3d ago
45
Reply
View 7 replies
Rahim Akuudo
if this guy get polytank iswear he go marry
