A former contestant of the Di Asa show has tied the knot and left many netizens in awe after videos of her marriage ceremony surfaced

The beautiful woman, despite being plus-sized happily married a slim tall handsome man in a beautiful ceremony

Netizens who saw the videos of the wedding greeted the post with mixed reactions as some congratulated Sally while others marvelled over their union

Former Di Asa contestant, Sally, has married her sweetheart in an attractive and classy ceremony.

The two recently got married, with videos of their beautiful wedding thrilling her fans and loved ones.

Sally and her lovely husband delight as they marry. Image source: Queenfresher

Source: TikTok

Sally, did not marry just any man. She married a slim tall handsome gentleman, despite being plus-size.

The couple had a great time together at the ceremony as videos of the event show them happily dancing.

Sally was part of the seventh edition of Di Asa. Di Asa is a Ghanaian reality show for plus-size women who are given the platform to showcase their dancing skills.

Congratulations pour in for Sally

Netizens, especially her fans were impressed and congratulated her in the comments section. Others also commented on her husband's handsome looks.

@AbubA Alii wrote:

"Everyone has a taste, but this is a bitter one for me anyways HML may your own be among the best."

@Nubanie Cisse wrote:

"I’m sure de groom is long 🥰❤️."

@AllaBellinghamghiniesta77 wrote:

"Please which country is this?😂"

@Hayu Humble wrote:

"This no be half loaf, na full bakery😂😂😂😂."

@naa dollar wrote:

"We went to Di Asa the same year 🥰."

@King Ratty wrote:

"Some men too no Dey fear ooooo."

@Moon Tv wrote:

"The moral lessons from this video is well noted."

@musahsulemana846 wrote:

"R I P my brother 😂😂."

@brathophic wrote:

"So Obolo too dey Reject proposal."

@TwentyNine wrote:

"This woman is really blessed,Allah gave her everything,ga tumbi,ga dowawu ga mamma..Allahu Akbar."

Arr_Mee_Nah

Lemme reserve my comment 😁

1d ago

4

Reply

View 2 replies

Lynx

I'm just imagining

3d ago

5

Reply

View 2 replies

iGaddafihub iCare

First time seeing obolo married 🥺

3d ago

6

Reply

View 1 reply

Son-Of-Grace

no be small job this guy get for house 😁😁

3d ago

444

Reply

View 22 replies

blakk_48

The husband mother will be praying for her son every blessed day for long life, cos he is controlling big thing

3d ago

45

Reply

View 7 replies

Rahim Akuudo

if this guy get polytank iswear he go marry

Source: YEN.com.gh