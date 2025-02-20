A video of a trotro driver fighting a female passenger has gone viral on social media, leaving many enraged

In the video, the commercial bus driver was seen asking the woman to get out of his car for questioning his work

According to the voice-over in the video, the incident ensued after the passenger asked the trotro driver to stop talking on the phone while driving

A Ghanaian commercial bus (trotro) driver has come under heavy criticism after he was spotted in a video fighting a female passenger who questioned his professionalism.

According to the narration in the video sighted on TikTok, the trotro driver received a phone call, which he proceeded to answer while driving.

Trotro driver fights a female passenger who asked him to stop talking on the phone while driving. Photo credit: @bex1babes/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

However, a female passenger, concerned about her safety, asked the commercial bus driver to end the call and concentrate on the road.

This harmless plea infuriated the trotro driver, who stopped the car in the middle of the journey to confront her.

In the said TikTok video circulating on social media, the commercial bus driver was seen asking the woman to get out of his car, insisting that he would not continue the journey if she refused to get down.

A commercial bus conductor call for passengers on the journey. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

However, the woman stood her ground, saying she was not getting out, sparking reactions from other passengers, who added their voices to the calls for him to avoid talking on the phone while driving.

After trying without success, the trotro driver returned to his seat to continue the journey amid a few murmurings.

Netizens react to trotro driver's behaviour

The bizarre incident that occurred between the trotro driver and the passenger left many netizens enraged.

At the time of drafting this report, the video had gone viral on TikTok, registering significant engagement.

Below are some of the reactions to the video.

@Pretty Kate said:

"The same happened to me dear, the driver was over speeding and I told him in a polite way to slow down, the driver got angry and slowed down, even those walking was even faster than our car."

@Ak_uorkor AJ also said:

"Ghana Police should look for this man cause it’s very bad and they always get angry when you tell them oo."

@Miracle kings commented:

"That’s how I was shouting, this man was at high speed in heavy rain, everyone kept mute, I Dey shout say I b only child o, only my mum and I were shouting, until this car somersault, com see injury."

@user72120623381511 also commented:

"It against the law but our Police seem not to be care all because 1 cedi they will collect from them."

Trotro driver forces a lady out of the car

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a trotro driver and his mate forced a Ghanaian lady out of their car.

According to the report, the lady was accused of farting during the journey, causing discomfort for many passengers in the car.

In a social media video, the young lady said the allegations against her were false and demanded justice for what the driver and his mate did to her.

Source: YEN.com.gh