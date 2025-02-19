Some young Ghanaian men who work as waste collectors have left many impressed by their dedication to their job

In a video, the young men, neatly dressed, were seen collecting waste in a waiting truck

The seriousness they attached to their job got a young Ghanaian lady crushing on them secretly from afar

A video of some nicely dressed young Ghanaian men working as waste collectors has sparked a buzz on social media.

The young men, who exuded swag, were seen busily collecting waste into a waiting truck for disposal.

A nicely-looking Ghanaian men work as waste collectors in Accra. Photo credit: @prisywanlov1/TikTok.

Neatness is not usually associated with waste collectors in Ghana, but the young men seemed determined to change that perception by dressing appropriately and neatly.

From the footage sighted on TikTok, one of the waste collectors wore a white singlet over black shorts with white socks and Crocs slippers.

The other guy working with him also wore neatly ironed khaki trousers and a black T-shirt.

While they were busily collecting the waste into the truck, a young lady in a car parked a few metres away was secretly admiring them.

Having been impressed by the seriousness with which they approached their work, the young lady decided to record the waste collectors and shared the video on social media to inspire others.

The waste truck the young Ghanaians men were working with in the viral video. Phot credit: UGC.

Speaking while recording the video, the young lady said that the waste collectors had proven to her that there was honour in hard work.

She consequently urged unemployed Ghanaian youths to learn from the waste collectors and find something meaningful to do for themselves.

"Every job is a job. Charley looks at these fresh boys doing borla (waste) work/ Look at them, my goodness and then some of you will be on the streets begging for money," she said.

Waste collectors video goes viral

The video of the waste collectors recorded by the young had gone viral on TikTok, with many people reacting to it.

At the time of drafting this report, the video had racked up over 26,000 likes and 657 comments in more than 24 hours.

Below are a few reactions to the viral video.

@Ablodepe said:

"The guy in headphone. l know him oo, he is in my area but he said he is a model."

@Nana Esi also said:

"The problem is the pay in Ghana, it’s not encouraging at all, imagine they are being paid like 5000ghc a month."

@Ama Doris commented:

"Maybe koraa they are doing it secretly buh now you have exposed them like that aaaah sister!."

@JACKBILLS DANIELS also commented:

"We are so proud of the work I also do the same and I love it papa."

Waste collector mocks unemployed graduates

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, a waste collector subtlely mocked job seekers and unemployed graduates.

In a video posted on TikTok by Ghanaian YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon, the waste collect warned unemployed graduates to ensure their CVs and certificates end up in his truck

The video sparked a flurry of reactions from some Ghanaians on X, generating conversations about the lack of jobs in the country

Source: YEN.com.gh